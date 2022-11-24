New Zealand Energy : Q3 - 2022 - MDA

Management's Discussion & Analysis

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated 25 November 2022, for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") as publicly filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com.

NZEC reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the associated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements, are presented in accordance with IFRS.

This MD&A includes certain statements which may be deemed "forward-looking statements" (see Forward-lookingInformation). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

NZEC's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NZ". Additional information is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com.

NZEC's BUSINESS

NZEC, through its subsidiaries (collectively "NZEC" or "the Company") is engaged in the production of and exploration for oil and natural gas, as well as the operation of midstream assets, in New Zealand. The Company's assets are located on New Zealand's North Island in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand's only commercial oil and gas producing area.

Background

NZEC is the Operator of three Petroleum Mining Licences ("PMLs"), one Petroleum Mining Permit ("PMP") and one Petroleum Exploration Permit ("PEP") in each of which it has an interest. It holds a 50% interest, in PML 38138 ("Tariki Licence"), PML 38140 ("Waihapa Licence") and PML 38141 ("Ngaere Licence") (collectively the "TWN Licences"). L&M Energy Limited ("L&M") hold the remaining 50%.

NZEC has a 100% interest in PMP 55491 ("Copper Moki PMP") and PEP 51150 (the "Eltham Permit").

NZEC holds a 50% working interest (with New Dawn Energy Limited) in, and is operator of, the Waihapa Production Station and associated gathering and sales infrastructure (collectively the "TWN Assets"), providing a range of services to its own operated assets and to third parties, oil handling and pipeline throughput, gas processing and transport, LPG storage and produced water handling and disposal.

The following are the operating highlights for the quarter:

Safety: One incident occurred in this quarter. During commissioning of the Northern Gas Lift Line, a Pig got stuck in the kick over line causing high back pressure in the Water Injection Line at Waihapa Production Station. The volume of work at Waihapa increased during the execution of the Northern Gas lift project with one incident mentioned above.

An ongoing effort by the operators has seen continued response of observation cards. A Level 3 Corporate Oil Spill Exercise was successfully conducted in September. The exercise was centred round a Loss of Containment at the Ngatoro Tie In at Dudley Road where a production line joins the TWN line to the Omata Tank Farm.

Regular ongoing audits on the "Top 10 Process Alarms Annunciating" has led to nuisance alarms being removed. Pipeline Remaining Life Reviews are ongoing. Copper Moki-1: Copper Moki-1 oil production averaged 25 bopd for Q3 which is a decrease from the previous quarter (35 bopd). Copper Moki-2: Copper Moki-2 production for Q3 averaged 18 bopd an increase from the previous quarter (17 bopd). Copper Moki-2 has been shut in since 30 September 2022 due to a failure of the artificial lift pump. Work is underway to remedy. Waihapa Production Station Low OPEX Mode: Operations through Q3 focussed primarily on third-party oil, gas and water handling services and on processing and transporting production from the company's

Copper Moki interests. Gas lifting has commenced at a lower operating cost per unit. Gas lifting from the other northern Ngaere wells began late Q3 2022. Waihapa-Ngaere Production: The average rate (NZEC share) for Q3 2022 was 35 bopd (100% oil). This was an increase from the 26 bopd NZEC share (100% oil) in Q2 2022. At quarter end the Waihapa Field

