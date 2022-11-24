New Zealand Energy : Q3 - 2022 - MDA

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated 25 November 2022, for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 of New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC" or the "Company") as publicly filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com.
NZEC reports in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the associated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial statements, are presented in accordance with IFRS.
This MD&A includes certain statements which may be deemed "forward-looking statements" (see Forward-lookingInformation). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
NZEC's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NZ". Additional information is available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com.
NZEC's BUSINESS
NZEC, through its subsidiaries (collectively "NZEC" or "the Company") is engaged in the production of and exploration for oil and natural gas, as well as the operation of midstream assets, in New Zealand. The Company's assets are located on New Zealand's North Island in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand's only commercial oil and gas producing area.
Background
NZEC is the Operator of three Petroleum Mining Licences ("PMLs"), one Petroleum Mining Permit ("PMP") and one Petroleum Exploration Permit ("PEP") in each of which it has an interest. It holds a 50% interest, in PML 38138 ("Tariki Licence"), PML 38140 ("Waihapa Licence") and PML 38141 ("Ngaere Licence") (collectively the "TWN Licences"). L&M Energy Limited ("L&M") hold the remaining 50%.
NZEC has a 100% interest in PMP 55491 ("Copper Moki PMP") and PEP 51150 (the "Eltham Permit").
NZEC holds a 50% working interest (with New Dawn Energy Limited) in, and is operator of, the Waihapa Production Station and associated gathering and sales infrastructure (collectively the "TWN Assets"), providing a range of services to its own operated assets and to third parties, oil handling and pipeline throughput, gas processing and transport, LPG storage and produced water handling and disposal.
The following are the operating highlights for the quarter:
Safety: One incident occurred in this quarter. During commissioning of the Northern Gas Lift Line, a Pig got stuck in the kick over line causing high back pressure in the Water Injection Line at Waihapa Production Station. The volume of work at Waihapa increased during the execution of the Northern Gas lift project with one incident mentioned above.
An ongoing effort by the operators has seen continued response of observation cards. A Level 3 Corporate Oil Spill Exercise was successfully conducted in September. The exercise was centred round a Loss of Containment at the Ngatoro Tie In at Dudley Road where a production line joins the TWN line to the Omata Tank Farm.
Regular ongoing audits on the "Top 10 Process Alarms Annunciating" has led to nuisance alarms being removed. Pipeline Remaining Life Reviews are ongoing.
CopperMoki-1: Copper Moki-1 oil production averaged 25 bopd for Q3 which is a decrease from the previous quarter (35 bopd).
CopperMoki-2: Copper Moki-2 production for Q3 averaged 18 bopd an increase from the previous quarter (17 bopd). Copper Moki-2 has been shut in since 30 September 2022 due to a failure of the artificial lift pump. Work is underway to remedy.
Waihapa Production Station Low OPEX Mode: Operations through Q3 focussed primarily on third-party oil, gas and water handling services and on processing and transporting production from the company's
Copper Moki interests. Gas lifting has commenced at a lower operating cost per unit. Gas lifting from the other northern Ngaere wells began late Q3 2022.
Waihapa-NgaereProduction: The average rate (NZEC share) for Q3 2022 was 35 bopd (100% oil). This was an increase from the 26 bopd NZEC share (100% oil) in Q2 2022. At quarter end the Waihapa Field
was producing 35 bopd (NZEC share) with an expectation this should increase in the latter part of 2022 following the commissioning of new gas lift connections. See "2022 Outlook" and "Property Review and Outlook".
Production: Aggregate production for Q3 2022 was 7,928 boe (88% oil) (average 86 boe per day); compared to Q2 2022 when production was 8,017 boe (86% oil) (with an average 88 boe per day).
Sales (oil): Oil sales for Q2 2022 of 6,450 bbl realised $751,895 (with an average oil sale price of $116.57 per bbl); compared to the Q2 2022 sales of 9,184 bbl which realised $1,291,906 (with an average oil sale price of $140.67 per bbl). Lower sales are a result, in part, of two liftings occurring during the quarter.
Processing revenue: The TWN Assets (NZEC share) generated $383,759 from processing fees for Q3, compared to $423,476 for the previous quarter, with several third-party customers accessing a range of services including site operations, oil processing and handling, oil and gas pipeline throughput services, water disposal and gas processing.
Tariki PML 38138: During 2020, reservoir studies indicated the likely presence of undeveloped gas in the Tariki Field. Encouraged by this assessment and to better assess the viability of a gas storage development, the Tariki Joint Venture acquired a 3D seismic survey over the Tariki Permit which was completed in June 2021. Processing of the new data was completed by the end of 2021 and interpretation of the Tariki field data has been ongoing throughout 2022. During Q3, the Tariki Joint Venture engaged RPS Energy Canada Limited ("RPS") to prepare an independent report of the oil and gas reserves of the Tariki Field which evaluation was received after the end of Q3. The Tariki Joint Venture is now advancing plans for drilling a well at Tariki in the first half of 2023.
A summary of the RPS evaluation follows:
Undeveloped reserves have been assigned to the planned new well which is to be drilled in the crest of the Tariki sandstone member in the overthrust structure of the field during 1H 2023;
Gross (before royalties) remaining reserves net to NZEC are:
3.20PJ (2.56 Bcf) gas and 51.9 thousand stock tank barrels condensate of Proven (1P)
6.88PJ (5.50 Bcf) gas and 136.9 thousand stock tank barrels condensate of Proven plus Probable (2P)
9.24PJ (7.39 Bcf) gas and 205.8 thousand stock tank barrels condensate of Proven plus Probable plus Possible (3P) (1)
Net Present Value of Future Cash Flow net to NZEC of:
NZ$14.66 million after tax for Proved reserves (1P) at a discount of 10%
NZ$37.09 million after tax for Proved and Probable reserves (2P) at a discount of 10%
NZ$45.56 million after tax for Proved and Probable and Possible reserves (3P) at a discount of 10% (1)
Tax losses of NZ$50 million have been assumed in all cases
Key assumptions (on a 100% basis with 50% of the subject costs net to NZEC) are:
New well drilled in 1H 2023 at a cost of NZ$8.25 million
Production facilities installed 1H 2023 at a cost of NZ$1.75 million
Pipelines exist from the Tariki-A site to the NZEC Waihapa Production Facility and are connected to export routes
Fixed operating costs of NZ$0.5 million per annum inflated at 2%
Variable operating costs of NZ$1.50/Mcf and $8.24/stb inflated at 2%o Gas price of NZ$8.93 in 2023 escalated at 2% per annum o Condensate price of NZ$139.56/bbl (derived from Brent at $95/bbl) in 2023 and $124.06/bbl (derived from Brent at $85/bbl) in 2024 inflated at 2% per annum thereafter
Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probably reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.
2022 OUTLOOK
Key objectives for the year include:
Health and Safety: The company's focus on having safety as an embedded component of everyday operations and zero harm to people and the environment remains foremost in planning and implementing all company and contractor activities. The company works with regulators, other operators, local community businesses, communities, and iwi to maintain safe operations and HSE performance.
Tariki: The focus of activity at Tariki is planning a new well in the crest of the Tariki structure and advancing gas storage discussions.
Waihapa-NgaereProduction: Gas lifting is underway. Work has been completed allowing for two additional northern Ngaere wells to be placed on gas lift.
Copper Moki Secondary Recovery Expansion Project: A reservoir simulation study completed in Q1 2022 has provided technical assurance concerning the beneficial effects of water flood on the ultimate recovery in Copper Moki. Additional water injection is being initiated using well Copper Moki-3. This is in addition to the water flood at Waitapu- 2 well.
Eltham PEP 51150: Reservoir modelling of the Arakamu-2A discovery has proven the benefits of water injection and pressure monitoring is ongoing to determine which wells are in lateral communication. A 4 year appraisal extension has been sought.
6. Appraisal & Exploration: Further appraisal and exploration opportunities within the Licences and Permits operated by the Company are being reviewed, updated, and re-evaluated. These opportunities include accessing undeveloped hydrocarbons in the Waihapa-Ngaere and Tariki permits, the development of the overthrust reservoir in Tariki for gas storage and carbon sequestration at Waihapa and Ngaere.
FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
Three months
ended 30
ended
ended 30
ended
September
30 September
September
30 September
2022
2022
2021
2021
bbl
bbl
bbl
bbl
Production (oil)
20,346
6,963
24,007
7,228
Sales (oil)
19,664
6,450
27,587
8,608
$/bbl
$/bbl
$/bbl
$/bbl
Price
127.47
116.57
71.89
82.97
Production costs
59.40
62.07
39.97
59.90
Royalties
7.19
7.00
4.40
4.85
Field netback
60.88
47.50
27.51
18.22
$
$
$
$
Revenue less Royalties
3,572,232
1,120,254
3,650,167
1,214,524
Total comprehensive profit/ (loss)
(384,962)
(318,741)
(628,602)
(385,465)
Net finance expense
354,586
129,851
103,930
22,495
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.02)
Current assets
2,900,630
2,497,141
Total assets
13,227,488
14,298,744
Total non-current liabilities
7,148,382
8,704,718
Total liabilities
12,000,908
12,322,796
Shareholders' equity
1,226,580
1,975,948
Note: The abbreviation bbl means barrel of oil.
5
New Zealand Energy Corp
Nine-month period ended 30 September 2022
