Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NZO   NZNZOE0010S7

NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED

(NZO)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-11
0.4450 NZD    0.00%
05:45pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Announces Up To NZ$25 Million Equity Raise
PU
04/25CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
04/19NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Exploration Drilling Commences at Palm Valley
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Oil & Gas : Announces Up To NZ$25 Million Equity Raise

04/26/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on 27 April 2022

Equity Raise

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZX: NZO, ASX: NZO) has announced an equity raising of up to NZ$25 million through a 1-for-2.7625 renounceable rights offer.
The capital raise enables a cycle of investment in growth projects at producing assets in Australia and New Zealand as well as offering the opportunity to take part in exploration.
Growth projects include immediate and future activities, including:

  • Investment into growing production at the Amadeus Basin in Australia's Northern Territory. The Amadeus assets were acquired in 2021, and are already performing ahead of expectations. Development activity in the assets was committed as part of the acquisition, while new exploration activity targets up to 62PJ (net 2U unrisked prospective resources) and has the potential to approximately double the reserves of NZO and its subsidiary Cue Energy Resources Limited (Cue) (ASX: CUE).
  • A new well at the producing Kupe gas field in New Zealand, where potential new gas would be un-contracted (from 1 October 2023) and sold into what is expected to be a strong market.
  • Potential support for Cue, 50.04% owned by New Zealand Oil & Gas if Cue decides to further develop its assets.

More detail about development projects and risks is contained in the investor presentation that accompanies this announcement.

New Zealand Oil & Gas chief executive Andrew Jefferies says the timing is right to invest in growth of the company's assets.

"Prices for oil and gas are very strong. In a time of global instability, in a world needing our energy, ethically-sourced oil and gas from Australia and New Zealand offers new opportunities for continued growth at an attractive balance of risk and return.

Funding will strengthen the New Zealand Oil & Gas balance sheet and provide cashflow to deliver for investors through development of producing assets with the chance of exploration upside.

  • Multiple growth projects across New Zealand and Australia
  • 1-for-2.7625 renounceable rights offer at NZ$0.42 per share
  • Pro rata to existing shareholders with opportunity to apply for unaccepted shares under oversubscription facility
  • Cornerstone shareholder to take its full entitlement (subject to regulatory restrictions)
  • Conversion to full ASX listing in progress

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZX: NZO, ASX: NZO) has announced an equity raising of up to NZ$25 million through a 1-for-2.7625 renounceable rights offer.
The capital raise enables a cycle of investment in growth projects at producing assets in Australia and New Zealand as well as offering the opportunity to take part in exploration.
Growth projects include immediate and future activities, including:

  • Investment into growing production at the Amadeus Basin in Australia's Northern Territory. The Amadeus assets were acquired in 2021, and are already performing ahead of expectations. Development activity in the assets was committed as part of the acquisition, while new exploration activity targets up to 62PJ (net 2U unrisked prospective resources) and has the potential to approximately double the reserves of NZO and its subsidiary Cue Energy Resources Limited (Cue) (ASX: CUE).
  • A new well at the producing Kupe gas field in New Zealand, where potential new gas would be un-contracted (from 1 October 2023) and sold into what is expected to be a strong market.
  • Potential support for Cue, 50.04% owned by New Zealand Oil & Gas if Cue decides to further develop its assets.

More detail about development projects and risks is contained in the investor presentation that accompanies this announcement.

New Zealand Oil & Gas chief executive Andrew Jefferies says the timing is right to invest in growth of the company's assets.

"Prices for oil and gas are very strong. In a time of global instability, in a world needing our energy, ethically-sourced oil and gas from Australia and New Zealand offers new opportunities for continued growth at an attractive balance of risk and return.

Funding will strengthen the New Zealand Oil & Gas balance sheet and provide cashflow to deliver for investors through development of producing assets with the chance of exploration upside.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 21:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED
05:45pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Announces Up To NZ$25 Million Equity Raise
PU
04/25CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update
AQ
04/19NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Exploration Drilling Commences at Palm Valley
PU
04/19NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Shareholder Presentation April 2022
PU
04/18CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Amadeus Basin Exploration Program Commences
AQ
03/28NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Mahato PSC Update – Reserves Upgrade And Company Reserves As..
PU
03/28NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Mahato psc update reserves upgrade and company
PU
03/16NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : 2021 Special Meeting - Presentation
PU
03/08CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Half Year Results
AQ
02/25New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December..
CI
More news
Chart NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Jefferies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Catherine Mary McKelvey Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Kellner Chairman
Rosalind Ann Archer Independent Director
Roderick David Ritchie Independent Non-Executive Director