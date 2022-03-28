Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NZO   NZNZOE0010S7

NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED

(NZO)
New Zealand Oil & Gas : Mahato PSC Update – Reserves Upgrade And Company Reserves As At 1 January 2022

03/28/2022
Posted on 29 March 2022

Cue EnergyMahato

New Zealand Oil & Gas subsidiary, Cue Energy Resources (ASX:CUE), has undertaken a review of the reserves and recoverable volumes in the Mahato PSC as of 1 January 2022. This is following
the successfully drilling of 8 production wells (PB-1 to PB-8) in 2021 with the field currently producing at approximately 5,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The update release is attached.

Given Cue's review, New Zealand Oil & Gas provides below a summary of the Company's combined net 2P Total, net 2C Contingent and net 2U Unrisked Prospective Resources as at 1
January 2022. This shows the impact of the Mahato upgrade, along with production volumes produced since 1 July 2021 and the potentially accessible resources across our assets:

Disclaimer

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Andrew William Jefferies Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Catherine Mary McKelvey Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Kellner Chairman
Rosalind Ann Archer Independent Director
Roderick David Ritchie Independent Non-Executive Director