New Zealand Oil & Gas : Mahato PSC Update – Reserves Upgrade And Company Reserves As At 1 January 2022

Posted on 29 March 2022

Cue EnergyMahato

New Zealand Oil & Gas subsidiary, Cue Energy Resources (ASX:CUE), has undertaken a review of the reserves and recoverable volumes in the Mahato PSC as of 1 January 2022. This is following

the successfully drilling of 8 production wells (PB-1 to PB-8) in 2021 with the field currently producing at approximately 5,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The update release is attached.

Given Cue's review, New Zealand Oil & Gas provides below a summary of the Company's combined net 2P Total, net 2C Contingent and net 2U Unrisked Prospective Resources as at 1

January 2022. This shows the impact of the Mahato upgrade, along with production volumes produced since 1 July 2021 and the potentially accessible resources across our assets: