New Zealand Oil & Gas : Senior Management Appointment and Initial Disclosure

Posted on 14 October 2021

Management

Daniel Leeman has been appointed General Manager Assets and Engineering at New Zealand Oil & Gas and joins the senior management team. Daniel took up the new position on 11 October 2021.

Daniel has over 13 years of experience within the petroleum industry. Daniel began his career at Talisman Energy (UK) working within the Rotational Graduate Engineering Programme where he specialised as a Drilling Engineer. From here he moved to Senergy (UK) as a Reservoir Engineer, then Conoco Phillips (UK) where he worked as a Senior Reservoir Engineer before joining New Zealand Oil & Gas in 2014.

Daniel is a Chartered Professional Engineer with Engineering New Zealand and holds Master's degrees in Petroleum Engineering (from Heriot-Watt University) and Mechanical Engineering with a Diploma in Business Management (from the University of Aberdeen). Daniel is also an active professional member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Royal Society of New Zealand.

"I'm very pleased to announce Daniel's promotion" says CEO Andrew Jefferies "recognising his crucial skillset, and the team's focus on maximizing shareholders value from our recently expanded asset portfolio."