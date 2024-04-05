Posted on 5 April 2024
Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy have released a statement regarding the KS-9 commissioning update. Please see their release attached to this announcement for further details.
NZO has a 4% participating interest in Kupe along with joint venture partners Beach Energy (50%, Operator) and Genesis Energy (46%).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 05:22:08 UTC.