New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas company. The Companyâs segments include Kupe oil & gas field (Kupe), Amadeus Basin oil & gas fields, and Cue Energy Resources Limited. The Kupe segment is engaged in development, production, and sale of natural gas, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate (light oil), located in the offshore Taranaki Basin, New Zealand. The Amadeus Basin oil & gas fields segment includes Mereenie oil and gas field, Palm Valley gas field and Dingo gas field, all located in the Amadeus Basin in Australia. The Cue segment includes its participating interest in the Amadeus Basin assets. The 5,600-square kilometer Mahato PSC is located in the Central Sumatra basin close to several producing oil fields. The Mahato PSC covers a prospective area, close to several large producing oil fields. The Sampang PSC is located in the Madura Straight offshore Madura Island in East Java, Indonesia and covers approximately 536 square-kilometers.