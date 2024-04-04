Posted on 4 April 2024
Dividend
Entity name
NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
NZO - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
27/3/2024
Reason for the Update
The foreign exchange rate to be used for New Zealand Oil and Gas special ordinary dividend paid to New Zealand
investors in NZD has been set at 1.08812. Dividends will be paid on Thursday 10th April 2024
