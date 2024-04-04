Posted on 4 April 2024

Dividend

Entity name
NEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid
NZO - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement
27/3/2024

Reason for the Update
The foreign exchange rate to be used for New Zealand Oil and Gas special ordinary dividend paid to New Zealand
investors in NZD has been set at 1.08812. Dividends will be paid on Thursday 10th April 2024

