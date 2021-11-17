Neways Electronics International N : Results after the post-closing acceptance period

This is a joint press release by Neways Electronics International N.V. ("Neways") and Infestos Sustainable Solutions B.V. (the "Offeror"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Infestos Sustainability B.V. ("Infestos Sustainability"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 17 paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Neways (the "Offer"). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Neways. The Offer is made only by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the "AFM")) which is available as of 31 August 2021, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.

RESULTS AFTER THE POST-CLOSING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

Enschede/Son, the Netherlands, 17 November 2021 - the Offeror and Neways are pleased to jointly announce that during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period that expired at 17:40 hours (CET) on 17 November 2021, 1,421,180 Shares have been tendered, representing approximately 11.58% of the Shares on a fully diluted basis and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 20.68 million (at an Offer Price of EUR 14.55 (cum dividend) in cash per Share). Together with the Shares already held by the Offeror on the date hereof, this represents a total of 12,000,559 Shares, equal to approximately 97.80% of the Shares on a fully diluted basis.

Settlement of all Shares validly tendered (or defectively tendered provided that such defect has been waived by the Offeror) during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period shall take place on 24 November 2021.

The Offeror reserves the right to implement (i) Squeeze-Out proceedings, (ii) the Post-Closing Merger Restructuring or (iii) a restructuring of the Neways Group which may have the side effect of diluting the shareholding of the minority shareholders. Reference is made to Sections 6.10 and 6.11 of the Offer Memorandum. To the extent relevant, the Offeror reserves the right to request Neways to convene a new EGM to vote on one or more of the resolutions that were not adopted during the EGM of 19 October 2021. If and when made, the Offeror will announce its decisions in relation thereto in a press release.

Further information

Any further announcements in relation to the Offer will be made by press release. Any joint press release issued by the Offeror and Neways will be made available on the websites of the Offeror (www.infestos.com) and Neways (www.newayselectronics.com). Any press release issued by the Offeror will be made available on the Offeror's website (www.infestos.com).

More information can be found in the Offer Memorandum and Position Statement, which are published on www.newayselectronics.com and www.infestos.com.

General restrictions

Forward-looking statements

