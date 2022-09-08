Log in
    NEWAY   NL0000440618

NEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(NEWAY)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
12.75 EUR   -0.39%
Neways Electronics International N : announces Hans Büthker as new Chief Executive Officer

09/08/2022 | 06:10am EDT
The Supervisory Board of Neways Electronics International N.V. (Neways) today announces the intended appointment of Hans Büthker as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Executive Board of Neways as per 1 October 2022 to lead Neways through its next stages of growth. Mr. Büthker, who already served in the Supervisory Board of Neways since 2020, has a strong track-record of executive leadership positions, amongst others through his CEO positions at Fokker and GKN Aerospace. Mr. Büthker is succeeding Eric Stodel, who will step down as CEO per 1 October 2022.

Over the last 25 years Mr. Büthker has gained a wealth of experience in leading and growing international high-tech organizations. In addition to his previous CEO positions at Fokker (2013-2017) and GKN Aerospace (2017-2021), he also served as Chief Operating Officer at Fokker and Chief Procurement Officer at Stork. Mr. Büthker also brings a strong network in the technology ecosystem, amongst which through positions at the Board of High-Tech Materials and the Dutch Deeptech Fund.

Mr. Henk Scheepers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "The Supervisory Board is very pleased to announce the intended appointment of Mr. Büthker as CEO and member of the Executive Board. His strong leadership experience and prior involvement as Supervisory Board member of Neways strongly position him to lead Neways through its next stages of growth."

Furthermore, Mr. Scheepers said: "We are very grateful for the way Eric Stodel has fulfilled his role as CEO and member of the Executive Board over the past years. He repositioned Neways to increasingly act as an innovation partner for its customers and organized the company to benefit from major technology and sustainability growth trends."

Eric Stodel, CEO, said: "I look back on three exciting years in which we launched a company-wide transformation program, successfully completed the transaction with Infestos and repositioned Neways as a technology innovator of smart mobility, connectivity and semicon solutions."

Shareholders will be informed about the intended appointment at an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders that will be convened soon.

About Neways

Neways is an international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, connectivity and semicon solutions. With more than 50 years' experience and strong engineering power, we are proud to act as technology innovation partner for the most demanding customers in the industry. Neways develops and produces electronics that facilitate major trends around global ESG themes. Our team of more than 2,500 specialists across the Netherlands, Germany, USA, China, Czech Republic and Slovakia enables future solutions for EV charging, electric power trains, digitizing health solutions, sustainable agriculture, producing microchips and more. www.newayselectronics.com

Disclaimer

Neways Electronics International NV published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
