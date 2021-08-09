Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Newborn Town Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9911   KYG6464H1011

NEWBORN TOWN INC.

(9911)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News : Newborn Town Inc. Net profit in 1H2021 expected to reach record-high, with more than 34 times growth year-on-year

08/09/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 10/08/2021 / 11:52 UTC+8 
Newborn Town Inc. Net profit in 1H2021 expected to reach record-high, with more than 34 times growth year-on-year 
 
On 9 August 2021, Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK), China's top social networking enterprise focusing on global markets, 
announced a profit alert as it expects to record a net profit of approximately RMB120 million to RMB150 million for the 
6 months ended 30 June 2021, representing year-on-year growth of over 3,400%. 
 
The expected increase is mainly attributable to the rapid development of audio and video social networking applications 
outside China. Recently, the company has achieved excellent performance in developed markets, including Europe, the US, 
Japan, and South Korea, where the user value continues to grow. With the expanded user base and continuous leading 
market position in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia, revenue and net profit continued to rise rapidly. 
 
Diversified social networking apps proved attractive to developed markets. Net profit is expected to multiply by over 
34 times. 
 
In the first half of 2021, Newborn Town Inc. continued to expand its portfolio of products. 
 
On top of Yiyo, the video social platform, MICO, the open-social app and YoHo, the audio-based social app, the company 
further launched a new social app, Yumy, to penetrate the overseas market. With a leading market share in emerging 
markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia, the company has explored other markets with high user 
value, including Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea, with considerable success. 
 
For example, since July, the newly launched Yumy has reached Google Play's list of Top20 most-downloaded social apps in 
the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, and several other European countries. Meanwhile, Yumy ranked the 21st on Google 
Play's July list of the US market. The daily downloads of Yumy by US users in July rose nearly threefold compared to 
the past few months. 
 
Newborn Town Inc. expects to see strong growth in the first half of 2021, with revenue reaching RMB1.02 billion to 
RMB1.05 billion - a year-on-year increase of over 5.7 times compared with the same period of 2020. The expected revenue 
of the first half of 2021 is close to the total revenue of 2020, which amounted to RMB1.18 billion. The exponential 
growth is the result of the rapidly growing number of users and effective monetization. 
 
Enhanced investments in social and gaming business with foreseeable returns in the long run 
 
Newborn Town Inc. continues to invest in developing its social networking products and games portfolio and 
strengthening marketing efforts in Japan, South Korea, Europe, and North America to expand its market share. With 
increases in marketing and R&D expenditures, the company is expected to increase its market share and generate higher 
profit and long-term investment returns. 
 
The company has concentrated efforts on promoting the new product, Yumy, which achieved high rankings on the most 
downloaded social apps charts in North America and several European countries. It also organized various marketing 
events for MICO and other social networking products, including ambitious OOH at famous landmarks and arranging 
crossovers for its products with other brands. 
 
As for the gaming business, the company invested in AFunTeam, a mid-core to hardcore mobile games developer, to enrich 
the game portfolio and strengthen development abilities. It also continues to increase investments in developing new 
games and expanding marketing efforts to promote the mid-core game Solitaire Chapters. 
 
The company focuses on product development and marketing, which are crucial in penetrating the overseas market. In the 
foreseeable future, with a wide variety of outstanding products being launched in the market, the company is expected 
to generate continuous and stable returns. 
 
Conclusion: Newborn Town Inc. continues to flourish with outstanding business performance anticipated in the future 
 
Newborn Town Inc. has devoted itself to expanding the overseas market by developing best-fit products that are heavily 
localized, thus building a long-lasting social ecosystem with efficient monetization. 
 
Recently, reputable international investors, including BlackRock Inc., State Street Global Advisors Inc., Wellington 
Management Group LLP and Acadian Asset Management LLC, have invested in Newborn Town Inc., showing their strong 
confidence in its business and growth potential. 
 
The company will announce its interim results in late August of 2021. The capital market should keep a close eye on the 
date. 
10/08/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225163&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 23:52 ET (03:52 GMT)

All news about NEWBORN TOWN INC.
08/09EQS-NEWS : Newborn Town Inc. Net profit in 1H2021 expected to reach record-high,..
DJ
07/20EQS-NEWS : Snap, Newborn Town, Reworld, Match Group - Who Will Be the Next 'Robl..
DJ
07/08NEWBORN TOWN : Posts Robust Growth in App Users, Downloads in Q2; Shares Rally 7..
MT
07/08EQS-NEWS : Newborn Town 1H2021 revenue expected to exceed 1 Billion with YoY gro..
DJ
07/08Newborn Town Inc. Announces Revenue Guidance for the First Half of 2021
CI
06/29EQS-NEWS : World's Largest Asset Management Company - BlackRock Set an Open Posi..
DJ
06/23EQS-NEWS : Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com Leading O..
DJ
06/23EQS-NEWS : Newborn Town Inc. Received 'Buy Rating' from Sinolink Securities with..
DJ
06/01EQS-NEWS : [9911.HK] Yumy - new product of 'Social networking APP factory' Newbo..
DJ
06/01EQS-NEWS : [9911.hk]
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 182 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2020 39,7 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net cash 2020 606 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 020 M 620 M 621 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart NEWBORN TOWN INC.
Duration : Period :
Newborn Town Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWBORN TOWN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,83 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chun He Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Li Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Xiya Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shujin Chi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sichen Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWBORN TOWN INC.172.88%606
SNAP INC.51.75%119 801
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-46.11%6 093
ANGI INC.-15.04%5 652
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-49.83%4 475