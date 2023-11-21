Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.100737 million compared to USD 0.157408 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 0.216747 million compared to net loss of USD 0.472101 million a year ago.
Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST
