Newcore Gold Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.437029 million compared to CAD 1.59 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.97 million compared to CAD 2.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
Newcore Gold Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 05:10 pm EST
