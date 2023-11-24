Newcore Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged principally in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties, particularly its Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. The Company hosts an indicated mineral resource of 743,500 ounces of gold at 0.55 g/t and an inferred mineral resource of 972,000 ounces of gold at 0.65 g/t in a district hosting several five-million-ounce gold deposits. This approximately 216 square kilometers (km2) land package covers 40 kilometers of Ghanaâs prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several five-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. The property remains substantially underexplored, with several geochemical and geophysical anomalies yet to be tested by drilling.

Sector Gold