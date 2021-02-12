Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Newcore Gold Ltd.    NCAU   CA65118M1032

NEWCORE GOLD LTD.

(NCAU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newcore Gold : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th, 2021

02/12/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU) (OTCQX: NCAUF), is pleased to announce that Luke Alexander, President, CEO & Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16, 2021.

DATE:

February 16th, 2021

TIME:

11:00 - 11:30 am ET

LINK: 

https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about Newcore Gold at www.newcoregold.com.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Newcore Gold Ltd
Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer1. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

1 Source: Production volumes for 2019 as sourced from the World Gold Council

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newcore-gold-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-16th-2021-301227461.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEWCORE GOLD LTD.
02:36aNEWCORE GOLD : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th, ..
PR
01/28NEWCORE GOLD : Drilling Intersects 2.02 g/t Gold Over 24.0 Metres and 1.43 g/t G..
AQ
01/27NEWCORE GOLD : Near 52-Week Lows as Reports Latest Drill Results from Enchi Gold..
MT
01/26NEWCORE GOLD : Drilling Intersects 2.02 g/t Gold Over 24.0 Metres and 1.43 g/t G..
AQ
01/19Newcore Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States
GL
01/19NEWCORE GOLD : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Newcore Gold Ltd. to OTCQX
PR
01/07NEWCORE GOLD : Intersects 1.27 g/t Gold Over 27.0 Metres, Reports 89.4% Average ..
MT
01/07Newcore Gold Intersects 1.27 g/t Gold Over 27.0 Metres and Reports 89.4% Aver..
GL
2020NEWCORE GOLD : at 52 Week Lows Over Gold Project Updates From Ghana
MT
2020Newcore Gold Intersects 2.35 g/t Gold Over 11.0 Metres and 4.71 g/t Gold Over..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ