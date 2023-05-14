Australia's Newcrest backs Newmont's $17.8 billion offer

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
said on Monday it will recommend that its shareholders
vote in favour of Newmont Corp's final takeover offer
that values the gold miner at A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion).
If the deal gets Newcrest shareholders' approval and other
regulatory nods, it would lift Newmont's gold output to nearly
double its nearest rival Barrick Gold Corp, further
solidifying Newmont's position as the world's biggest gold
producer.
Under the deal, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400
Newmont share for each share held, with an implied value of
A$29.27 a share, higher than a previous exchange ratio of 0.380
that Newcrest's board unanimously rejected in February.
Newmont is also offering a franked special dividend of up to
$1.10 per share on or around the implementation of the deal.
($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)
