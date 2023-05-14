Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:28 2023-05-12 am EDT
28.25 AUD   -2.22%
05:54pAustralia's Newcrest backs Newmont's $17.8 billion offer
RE
05:42pAustralia's Newcrest backs Newmont's $17.8 bln offer
RE
05/12Newcrest Mining Limited - Exclusivity period with Newmont extended
AQ
Australia's Newcrest backs Newmont's $17.8 billion offer

05/14/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday it will recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of Newmont Corp's final takeover offer that values the gold miner at A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion).

If the deal gets Newcrest shareholders' approval and other regulatory nods, it would lift Newmont's gold output to nearly double its nearest rival Barrick Gold Corp, further solidifying Newmont's position as the world's biggest gold producer.

Under the deal, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont share for each share held, with an implied value of A$29.27 a share, higher than a previous exchange ratio of 0.380 that Newcrest's board unanimously rejected in February.

Newmont is also offering a franked special dividend of up to $1.10 per share on or around the implementation of the deal.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1.29% 26 Delayed Quote.10.60%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -2.22% 28.25 Delayed Quote.36.87%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 0.13% 45.94 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.04% 1187.18 Real-time Quote.11.70%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.78% 1179.4 Real-time Quote.0.47%
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 696 M - -
Net income 2023 778 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 16 744 M 16 744 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
EV / Sales 2024 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,78 $
Average target price 19,81 $
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED36.87%16 744
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.67%36 509
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.60%33 718
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.21%28 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.02%22 833
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED49.21%10 648
