Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-07 am EST
18.13 AUD   +4.20%
01:15aAustralian shares close higher on mining, energy boost
RE
11/02Miners warned commodities boom could harm environment, communities
RE
11/01Aurelia Metals Appoints CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian shares close higher on mining, energy boost

11/07/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Mining sub-index sees best day in over a month

*

Gold stocks end at highest level in over two months

*

NZ50 posts best day in a week

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, supported by mining and energy stocks, even as market expectations for a rebound in commodity demand faded after China reaffirmed its stringent COVID-19 containment approach.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% higher at 6,933.70. Last week, the benchmark notched a gain of 1.6%.

Equities across Asia remained resilient even as Beijing disappointed investors hoping for a quick reopening and said it is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic.

"The main thematic is the big bounce in commodities over the weekend," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Speculation that China might open its economy saw copper prices jump 7% on Friday in their biggest one-day rally since 2009, while a range of resources all benefited from hopes of increased demand.

Somasundaram explained that even though China's zero-COVID stance hasn't changed, market is betting that supply restrictions will keep commodity prices higher.

"Growth commodities are likely to not hold on to the bounce while defensive commodities like gold is likely to," he added.

Domestic miners climbed 4.1% and posted the best day since Oct. 4 after iron ore contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange extended their rally.

Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbed 5% and 3.8%, respectively.

Australian gold stocks rose 5.2% to close at their highest level since Aug. 25 despite bullion retreating from a three-week high.

Sector major Newcrest Mining advanced 4.2%.

Financials fell 1.4% and were the top drag in the benchmark index. Shares of Westpac Banking Corp dropped 3.9% after the country's No. 3 lender reported a drop in its annual earnings.

Energy and healthcare stocks gained 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively, while technology shares declined 2.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to end the session at 11,290.34. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 4.98% 40.48 Delayed Quote.17.51%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 4.20% 18.13 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
S&P/ASX 200 0.60% 6933.7 Real-time Quote.-7.42%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -3.94% 23.19 Delayed Quote.13.07%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
01:15aAustralian shares close higher on mining, energy boost
RE
11/02Miners warned commodities boom could harm environment, communities
RE
11/01Aurelia Metals Appoints CFO
MT
10/28Newcrest Mining Limited - Fatality confirmed at Brucejack mine
AQ
10/28Greatland Gold achieves milestones at Havieron, but annual loss widens
AN
10/27Australian shares snap winning streak as gold, miners tumble
RE
10/27Newcrest Announces Fatality Confirmed at Brucejack Mine
AQ
10/27RBC Capital Markets Notes Newcrest's 'Soft' Fiscal Q1 Production Results
MT
10/27Imperial Metals Provides Production and Exploration Update from Red Chris Mine
MT
10/27Newcrest Mining : Fatality confirmed at Brucejack mine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 555 M - -
Net income 2023 698 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 9 996 M 9 996 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,22 $
Average target price 15,74 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-28.92%9 996
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.91%32 535
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.46%24 941
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.31%19 747
POLYUS-35.94%18 237
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.76%15 473