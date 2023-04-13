Australian shares inch higher as gold and tech stocks advance

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on
Friday, helped by gold and technology stocks, as latest U.S.
economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve would soon
pause increasing interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,329.40 by 0055
GMT, on track for a third straight weekly gain.
Latest U.S. economic data showed a steeper-than-expected
slowdown in producer prices and new jobless claims rising above
consensus, signalling the rate-hike cycle that began almost a
year ago is working as intended.
Futures have priced in a 71.1% chance of the Fed raising its
lending rate by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a
two-day meeting on May 3.
In Australia, however, March employment data pointed to a
tight labour market. The jobless rate held near 50-year lows
last month, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia might
hike rates further.
Gold stocks jumped 2.8% to hit their highest since
January 2021 and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.
Bullion prices rose as more weak U.S. data bolstered bets
for a pause in rate hikes, with prospects of a mild recession
also lifting the appeal of the safe-haven metal.
Index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star
Resources advanced 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively.
Financials added 0.2%, with the so-called "big four"
banks trading in positive territory.
Technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher, rising
0.5% and heading for their third straight weekly gain.
ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rose 1.3%, while
Xero Ltd added 0.9%.
Meanwhile, miners were flat after iron ore futures
slumped overnight on prevailing pessimism over steel demand in
top producer China.
Sector giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell
0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.
Among individual stocks, Bank Of Queensland slipped
as much as 3.9% after it said it would undertake an integrated
risk programme to mitigate risk management, which will reflect
A$60 million ($40.71 million) hit in 1HFY23 results.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07%
to 11,922.70.
($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)