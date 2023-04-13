Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:08:49 2023-04-14 am EDT
29.94 AUD   +1.82%
Australian shares inch higher as gold and tech stocks advance

04/13/2023 | 09:47pm EDT
April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gold and technology stocks, as latest U.S. economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve would soon pause increasing interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,329.40 by 0055 GMT, on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Latest U.S. economic data showed a steeper-than-expected slowdown in producer prices and new jobless claims rising above consensus, signalling the rate-hike cycle that began almost a year ago is working as intended.

Futures have priced in a 71.1% chance of the Fed raising its lending rate by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3.

In Australia, however, March employment data pointed to a tight labour market. The jobless rate held near 50-year lows last month, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia might hike rates further.

Gold stocks jumped 2.8% to hit their highest since January 2021 and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.

Bullion prices rose as more weak U.S. data bolstered bets for a pause in rate hikes, with prospects of a mild recession also lifting the appeal of the safe-haven metal.

Index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Financials added 0.2%, with the so-called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher, rising 0.5% and heading for their third straight weekly gain.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rose 1.3%, while Xero Ltd added 0.9%.

Meanwhile, miners were flat after iron ore futures slumped overnight on prevailing pessimism over steel demand in top producer China.

Sector giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Bank Of Queensland slipped as much as 3.9% after it said it would undertake an integrated risk programme to mitigate risk management, which will reflect A$60 million ($40.71 million) hit in 1HFY23 results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07% to 11,922.70.

($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.67844 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED -0.77% 6.435 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.60% 46.14 Delayed Quote.1.69%
BLOCK, INC. 2.90% 64.56 Delayed Quote.2.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.25423 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7502 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.1069 Delayed Quote.1.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012266 Delayed Quote.0.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.63095 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.82% 29.935 Delayed Quote.42.44%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 4.42% 14.4 Delayed Quote.26.49%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.31% 5537 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
S&P/ASX 200 0.37% 7351.7 Real-time Quote.4.34%
XERO LIMITED 0.13% 91.55 Delayed Quote.30.21%
