Market Release

19 December 2022

Managing Director & CEO Sandeep Biswas retires: Newcrest announces leadership changes

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) today announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandeep Biswas is retiring.

Newcrest's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sherry Duhe will assume the role of Interim CEO, effective today.

Sherry joined Newcrest in February 2022, bringing with her nearly three decades of experience across global energy and resource companies. She is a seasoned executive leader, having served as Chief Financial Officer at two ASX-listed companies.

Newcrest Chairman Peter Tomsett thanked Sandeep for his dedication and contribution since 2014, and for advising the Board of his intention to retire.

"Our company has strong financial fundamentals, a relentless focus on safety and an unrivalled international portfolio of long-life,low-cost gold and copper assets, all of which have been transformed during Sandeep's tenure," said Mr Tomsett.

"Today, we are Australia's largest gold company, the biggest gold producer in British Columbia, and have a substantial presence in Papua New Guinea. We also have a meaningful and increasing exposure to copper - a resource vital to global decarbonisation efforts.

"As we look towards the future, it is an opportune time for fresh leadership to accelerate the evolution of our company and ensure we are best placed to make the most of the opportunities in front of us."

Commenting on Sherry's appointment, Mr Tomsett said, "Sherry's business acumen, strategic insights, track record of creating value and her focus on ensuring Newcrest is a great place to work means she is well placed to serve as Interim CEO.

"Exciting times lie ahead for Newcrest as we continue to grow profitability, lead the way in innovation and sustainability, and deliver a safe workplace where everyone can thrive and excel."

Sandeep will remain available in an advisory capacity during the CEO transition period, ahead of his retirement on 18 March 2023. His retirement as Managing Director takes effect as of 18 December 2022. A global internal and external search for a new CEO is underway, supported by executive search firm Russell Reynolds, with an appointment expected to be made next year. In line with the company's executive succession planning, this process has been ongoing for some months and included conversations with Sandeep.

"Much has been achieved over the past nine years, which has only been possible because of the efforts of the very capable people who work at Newcrest and the strong partnerships built with the communities where we operate. I wish them all the best for the future," said Mr Biswas.

"It has been an honour to lead this company and ensure safety and innovation have become ingrained into the very core of how we go about our business every day."