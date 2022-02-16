Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Newcrest Mining Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:23:26 pm
23.56 AUD   +0.26%
05:59pNewcrest 1st Half Net Profit Falls by 46% -- Update
DJ
05:41pNewcrest Mining first-half profit nearly halves on lower production, COVID costs
RE
05:10pNEWCREST MINING : Half Year Results FY22
PU
Newcrest 1st Half Net Profit Falls by 46% -- Update

02/16/2022 | 05:59pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle

Newcrest Mining Ltd. recorded a 46% slump in first-half profit, as it produced less gold and copper while grappling with global challenges including supply-chain disruptions and cost inflation.

Australia's largest listed gold miner on Thursday said it made a net profit of $298 million for its July-December first half, down from $553 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was down 35% on the year-earlier period, at $740 million. Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 7.5 U.S. cents a share.

Newcrest said its profits were weighed by weaker gold and copper sales, in big part due to a planned mill upgrade at its Cadia operations in Australia and falling grades at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea. Heavy rainfall affected mining operations too, as did maintenance work, Newcrest said.

The miner reported 20% weaker gold output for the half versus a year earlier, and 27% weaker copper production.

"Operating costs were also impacted by labor and consumable cost pressures due to rising demand, constrained supply and underlying commodity price increases," said the company. "Newcrest continues to collaborate with its suppliers to identify ways to manage these cost pressures."

It said logistics costs climbed due to the challenges in the sea freight market, while a strengthening of the Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar had a negative impact on its operating expenses. The company generates the bulk of its earnings at mines it runs in Australia, but reports its financial results in U.S. dollars.

Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said the company had "taken a big step forward in our profitable growth agenda" during the half, including progressing studies on several projects.

"Strategic, value-adding M&A has been a feature of our growth in recent years and we are also looking forward to completing the Pretium Resources transaction this quarter and adding the world class Brucejack mine to our unrivalled portfolio of assets," he said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.49% 0.91385 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.67% 83.18 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.07% 1.07697 Delayed Quote.1.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.41% 0.66391 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.84% 0.72065 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.47% 1.88501 Delayed Quote.1.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.49% 1.09414 Delayed Quote.0.97%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.59% 1.57905 Delayed Quote.1.26%
GOLD 0.94% 1870.315 Delayed Quote.2.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.42% 0.018532 Delayed Quote.0.29%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.13% 23.56 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 0.67% 17.97 Delayed Quote.0.17%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.82% 1089.602 Delayed Quote.2.23%
SILVER 0.98% 23.6055 Delayed Quote.2.52%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.83% 1.387501 Delayed Quote.1.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 330 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 13 763 M 13 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 20,32 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.00%13 775
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.03%50 562
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.48%36 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.37%23 475
PJSC POLYUS-4.52%22 277
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.79%18 839