    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:09 2023-01-24 am EST
23.39 AUD   +0.82%
Newcrest 2Q Gold Output, Costs Down On-Quarter

01/24/2023 | 05:34pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. said it produced less gold but more copper in its second fiscal quarter versus the three months immediately prior, and that costs were lower than the previous period.

The Australia-based mining company reported gold output of 512,130 troy ounces in the three months through December. That compared to 527,115 ounces in the three months immediately prior.

Newcrest said it produced 34,564 metric tons of copper, up from 32,459 tons the quarter prior.

The company's all-in sustaining cost, a measure used to show the full cost of gold mining, fell to $1,082 an ounce from $1,095 an ounce, Newcrest said. That reflected a higher proportion of lower-cost production from its Cadia operations, an increased copper price and weaker Australian and Canadian currencies versus the U.S. dollar, it said.

"Following a solid start to the year we remain confident in delivering a stronger operating performance through the second half of FY23," said Interim Chief Executive Sherry Duhe.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1734ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 686 M - -
Net income 2023 771 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 14 704 M 14 704 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,50 $
Average target price 17,19 $
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED13.32%14 528
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.01%42 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.69%33 717
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.17%25 724
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.78%20 535
POLYUS0.00%16 444