  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-10 am EST
19.16 AUD   -1.29%
05:44pNewcrest Approves $1.2-Billion Cadia Mine Project
DJ
11/09Imperial Metals Posts Q3 Net Loss; Revenue Up YOY
MT
11/09Mining, gold stocks push Aussie shares to a near two-month high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newcrest Approves $1.2-Billion Cadia Mine Project

11/10/2022 | 05:44pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. said it will proceed with plans for the next panel cave at its Cadia mine, one of Australia's largest gold operations.

The company on Friday said the Cadia PC1-2 feasibility study concluded the roughly $1.2-billion project would have an internal rate of return of 18%.

Newcrest said it expects to produce an average 231,000 troy ounces of gold and 42,000 metric tons of copper annually from the panel cave development. First gold and copper production is anticipated in fiscal year 2026 and the cave will have a roughly 16-year mine life, it said.

The project "forms a key strategic milestone for Newcrest to maintain Cadia's long-life production profile, with the development of PC1-2 accounting for approximately 20% of Cadia's published ore reserves," said the company.

Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said the miner has "significant financial headroom to fund the construction of PC1-2 through our internal cash flow and prudent use of our strong balance sheet."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 2.80% 1754.1 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.29% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-21.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 555 M - -
Net income 2023 696 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 11 230 M 11 230 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-21.73%11 165
NEWMONT CORPORATION-29.46%34 393
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.77%27 163
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-14.15%20 097
POLYUS-35.94%18 440
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.05%16 216