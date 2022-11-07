Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-11-07 pm EST
18.27 AUD   +0.77%
Newcrest Approves Investment to Extend Telfer Mine Life

11/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. on Tuesday said it has approved a 214-million Australian dollar (US$139 million) investment to extend the life of its Telfer gold mine in Australia, and that it has hedged more of its future sales from the operation to lock in margins.

The miner said the West Dome Stage 8 cutback at its Telfer operation should start producing ore in the current quarter--its second quarter of fiscal year 2023--and extend operations there into early fiscal year 2025.

Newcrest said a further 432,479 troy ounces of planned gold sales have been hedged. A total of 137,919 ounces in hedges were recorded as outstanding at June 30.

The company hedges gold output there because "Telfer is a large-scale, low-grade mine and its profitability and cash flow are both very sensitive to the realized Australian dollar gold price," Newcrest said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1750ET

