Newcrest CEO Sandeep Biswas Steps Down; Finance Chief to Become Interim CEO

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Newcrest Mining Ltd. said Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas will leave the company and that Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe will assume that role on an interim basis effective Monday.

"As we look toward the future, it is an opportune time for fresh leadership to accelerate the evolution of our company and ensure we are best placed to make the most of the opportunities in front of us," said Chairman Peter Tomsett.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-22 1705ET