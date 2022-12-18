Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-16 am EST
20.66 AUD   -1.01%
05:05pNewcrest CEO Sandeep Biswas Steps Down; Finance Chief to Become Interim CEO
DJ
05:03pManaging Director & Ceo Sandeep Biswas Retires : Newcrest announces leadership changes
PU
12/15Australian shares head for weekly loss on global recession fears
RE
Newcrest CEO Sandeep Biswas Steps Down; Finance Chief to Become Interim CEO

12/18/2022 | 05:05pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. said Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas will leave the company and that Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe will assume that role on an interim basis effective Monday.

"As we look toward the future, it is an opportune time for fresh leadership to accelerate the evolution of our company and ensure we are best placed to make the most of the opportunities in front of us," said Chairman Peter Tomsett.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-22 1705ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.88% 1791.83 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.01% 20.66 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 552 M - -
Net income 2023 680 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 12 317 M 12 317 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-15.60%12 317
NEWMONT CORPORATION-26.52%36 623
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.78%29 768
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.02%23 237
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.71%17 612
POLYUS-35.94%17 505