  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Newcrest Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-18 am EDT
18.67 AUD   -2.86%
Newcrest Fiscal Year Profit Falls by 25%
DJ
Cornerstone capital - newcrest withdraws from option and farm-in agreement for the miocene project in chile
AQ
Cornerstone Capital Resources Corrects Its Own News Release on Newcrest Withdrawal
MT
Newcrest Fiscal Year Profit Falls by 25% -- Update

08/18/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. recorded a 25% fall in annual profit, mainly because of lower production at a large gold mine in Australia's New South Wales state. The company also grappled with rising operating costs, as energy, labor and shipping expenses climbed.

Australia's largest listed gold miner said it made a net profit of $872 million in the year through June, down from $1.16 billion a year earlier.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 20 U.S. cents a share. The total payout for fiscal 2022, which included a 7.5-cent interim dividend, exceeded Newcrest's policy to pay a minimum annual dividend of 15 cents.

Newcrest recorded a 7% fall in gold output last fiscal year, and a 15% decline in copper output.

Production was lower at its Cadia gold mine in New South Wales following a planned mill upgrade. Volumes were also weaker at its Lihir operation in Papua New Guinea because of maintenance work.

The miner said it expects gold production in fiscal year 2023 to climb to between 2.1 million and 2.4 million troy ounces, from nearly 2.0 million ounces last year. It projected copper output of 135,000-155,000 metric tons, up from almost 121,000 tons.

Last fiscal year, "operating costs were impacted by the acute inflationary pressures experienced globally across a range of input costs such as oil and gas, steel and labor as well as higher shipping costs due to the global tightness and challenges in the sea freight market," said the company.

Still, a weakening Australian dollar provided some cost relief. The company has a large Australian operational footprint but reports its fiscal results in U.S. dollars.

Newcrest said it expects 6-8% of inflationary impacts on operating costs in fiscal year 2023.

"Continued pressure on capital costs is expected due to competition for labor from infrastructure projects together with the acute inflationary pressures experienced globally across a range of input costs such as energy and steel," the company said.

Newcrest said it didn't face material interruptions to production or supplies from Covid-19 last fiscal year, although some projects experienced disruptions. Efforts were made to minimize cost increases and delays, said the miner.

Earlier this month, Newcrest suspended underground mining at the Cadia operation due to problems in a ventilation shaft. The miner Friday said remediation work has been completed and the underground operation is back at full capacity.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1949ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.02% 0.89505 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.34% 93.842 Delayed Quote.12.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.24% 1.10691 Delayed Quote.4.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.30% 0.6612 Delayed Quote.0.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.24% 0.69126 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.68% 1.72607 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.77% 2.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.62% 1.45949 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
GOLD -0.37% 1758.38 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.50% 96.5 Delayed Quote.18.90%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -2.86% 18.67 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
WTI 3.54% 90.764 Delayed Quote.15.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 248 M - -
Net income 2022 869 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 11 560 M 11 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 17,93 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-23.73%11 846
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.60%35 636
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.81%29 057
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-17.86%19 884
POLYUS-35.94%18 742
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.66%14 673