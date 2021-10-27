Newcrest Gold, Copper Production Falls Quarter-on-Quarter

By Rhiannon Hoyle



Newcrest Mining Ltd. said it produced less gold and copper during its first fiscal quarter versus the preceding three months because of mostly planned maintenance and upgrade work.

The Australia-based mining company Thursday reported 396,214 troy ounces of gold production for the three months through September, down from 542,332 ounces in the quarter immediately prior.

Quarterly copper production totaled 24,527 metric tons, down from 38,370 tons over the same period.

"Newcrest's production in the September quarter was in line with our expectations and reflects the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor at Cadia, the completion of the rebricking of Autoclave 4 at Lihir and other planned maintenance shutdowns across the group, which is consistent with prior years," said Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas.

With volumes weaker, Newcrest's costs rose. The mining company reported a first-quarter all-in sustaining cost of $1,270 an ounce versus $799 an ounce in the preceding quarter.

