  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
25.05 AUD   -0.28%
05:57pNewcrest Gold, Copper Production Falls Quarter-on-Quarter
DJ
05:31pSeptember 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
04:16pNewcrest Expects Higher Gold, Copper Output in 2Q -- Commodity Comment
DJ
Newcrest Gold, Copper Production Falls Quarter-on-Quarter

10/27/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle

Newcrest Mining Ltd. said it produced less gold and copper during its first fiscal quarter versus the preceding three months because of mostly planned maintenance and upgrade work.

The Australia-based mining company Thursday reported 396,214 troy ounces of gold production for the three months through September, down from 542,332 ounces in the quarter immediately prior.

Quarterly copper production totaled 24,527 metric tons, down from 38,370 tons over the same period.

"Newcrest's production in the September quarter was in line with our expectations and reflects the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor at Cadia, the completion of the rebricking of Autoclave 4 at Lihir and other planned maintenance shutdowns across the group, which is consistent with prior years," said Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas.

With volumes weaker, Newcrest's costs rose. The mining company reported a first-quarter all-in sustaining cost of $1,270 an ounce versus $799 an ounce in the preceding quarter.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1756ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.19% 1797.178 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.28% 25.05 End-of-day quote.-2.83%
