Newcrest Mining : 2022 ESTMA Report

Newcrest Mining Limited has a reporting currency of USD. Where the above payments are made in a currency other than USD, the primary method adopted has been to use the exchange rate at the time of the relevant payment to convert payments into USD. Where this has not been possible, payments have been converted using an average exchange rate for the year.

'- Above payments include those by Red Chris project which is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.

'- Above payments include those by Brucejack which was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period, this transaction completed on 9 March 2022. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June..