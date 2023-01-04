Newcrest Mining : 2022 ESTMA Report

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited
E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.
E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Maria Sanz Perez
Date
20/12/2022
Position Title
Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer & Company Secretary
Taxes include: land tax & fire safety levy. Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents
Income tax paid for Australian operations (including Cadia and Telfer projects)
Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents, rehab levy, safety levy
Taxes include: BC Mineral Taxes and Property Taxes. Royalty is paid to Tahltan Heritage Trust. Bonuses refers to payments to Tahltan Central Government. Fees include: Mine Inspection Fee, Mining Lease Payments, Environmetal Assessment Fees
Taxes include BC Mineral Taxes and property taxes,
Canada -British Columbia
Brucejack
4,334,640
904,128
5,238,767
Fees relate to payments to First Nations per
commitment agreements as well.
Royalties are gold and silver royalties. Infrastructure
improvement payments represent spend made under
Papua New Guinea
Lihir
30,595,581
9,492,369
12,984,033
53,071,983
the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme as well as
payments made under Socio-economic agreements
with landholders
United States of America
Regional office
7,700,000
7,700,000
Federal Income Tax
- Taxes paid by Global Head Office include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with Australian tax law. - Taxes paid by the US include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with US tax law.
Additional Notes3:
- Red Chris is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited
as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.
- Brucejack was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June.
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received
Payments2
Internal Revenue Commission
Kavieng District Treasury
Mineral Resources Authority
Namatanai District Treasury
New Ireland Province
Nimamar Rural Local Level
Government
Lihir Landholders
Nimamar Rural Local Level
Government
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Improvement Payments
484,563
4,882,195
6,184,604
4,882,195
2,441,098
7,323,293
4,882,195
9,492,369
6,346,125
6,153,346
Total Amount paid to
Payee
484,563
4,882,195
6,184,604
4,882,195
2,441,098
7,323,293
20,720,689
6,153,346
Notes34
Infrastructure payments relate to spend under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.
Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties
Lihir Production levy
Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties
Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties
Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties
Includes Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties and other committed payments under Agreements between Lihir, local government and local landholders
Payments for local council road projects and resettlement of communities
United States of America
Government of the United States
Internal Revenue Service
7,700,000
7,700,000
Federal Income Tax, payroll tax (employer contribution for social security and medicare)
Additional Notes:
Newcrest Mining Limited has a reporting currency of USD. Where the above payments are made in a currency other than USD, the primary method adopted has been to use the exchange rate at the time of the relevant payment to convert payments into USD. Where this has not been possible, payments have been converted using an average exchange rate for the year.
'- Above payments include those by Red Chris project which is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.
'- Above payments include those by Brucejack which was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period, this transaction completed on 9 March 2022. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June..
