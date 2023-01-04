Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2023-01-04 am EST
21.06 AUD   +1.06%
Newcrest Mining : 2022 ESTMA Report

01/04/2023 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Reporting Year

From

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Date submitted

14/12/2022

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E751630

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Maria Sanz Perez

Date

20/12/2022

Position Title

Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

Australia

Cadia

8,361,465

59,778,081

6,223,231

407,094

74,769,871

Australia

Global Head Office

224,842,462

224,842,462

Australia

Telfer

493,624

25,358,466

7,745,246

33,597,336

Canada -British Columbia

Red Chris

2,674,970

1,757,091

720,682

5,152,743

Notes23

Taxes include: land tax & fire safety levy. Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents

Income tax paid for Australian operations (including Cadia and Telfer projects)

Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents, rehab levy, safety levy

Taxes include: BC Mineral Taxes and Property Taxes. Royalty is paid to Tahltan Heritage Trust. Bonuses refers to payments to Tahltan Central Government. Fees include: Mine Inspection Fee, Mining Lease Payments, Environmetal Assessment Fees

Taxes include BC Mineral Taxes and property taxes,

Canada -British Columbia

Brucejack

4,334,640

904,128

5,238,767

Fees relate to payments to First Nations per

commitment agreements as well.

Royalties are gold and silver royalties. Infrastructure

improvement payments represent spend made under

Papua New Guinea

Lihir

30,595,581

9,492,369

12,984,033

53,071,983

the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme as well as

payments made under Socio-economic agreements

with landholders

United States of America

Regional office

7,700,000

7,700,000

Federal Income Tax

- Taxes paid by Global Head Office include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with Australian tax law. - Taxes paid by the US include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with US tax law.

Additional Notes3:

- Red Chris is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.

- Brucejack was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Departments, Agency, etc…

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Payments2

Australia

Government of Australia

Australia Taxation Office

224,335,168

Australia

Government of Australia

Australian Reinsurance Pool

418,136

Corporation

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Blayney Shire Council

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Cabonne Shire Council

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Department of Regional NSW

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Revenue New South Wales

8,361,465

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Mines, Industry,

Regulation and Safety

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Shire of East Pilbara

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Office of State Revenue

493,624

Australia

Government of Victoria

State Revenue Office

89,158

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Orange City Council

Australia

The Trustee for Martu Charitable

The Trustee for Martu Charitable

Trust

Trust

Australia

Western Desert Lands Aboriginal

Western Desert Lands Aboriginal

Corporation

Corporation

Canada

Province of British Columbia

Ministry of Finance - Mineral, Oil

5,013,812

& Gas Branch

Canada

Province of British Columbia

Ministry of Finance

1,882,346

Canada

Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan Central Government

Canada

Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan Heritage Trust

Canada

District of Stewart

District of Stewart

113,451

Canada

Gitanyow Huwilp Society

Gitanyow Huwilp Society

Canada

Nisga'a Lisims Government

Nisga'a Lisims Government

30/06/2022

Currency of the Report

USD

Payments by Payee

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Improvement Payments

3,468,924

42,518

1,360,513

152,457

1,393,794

59,778,081

25,358,466

2,547,883

1,185,143

212,119

3,389,717

622,503

559,850

435,258

1,757,091

79,822

549,879

Total Amount paid to

Notes34

Payee

224,335,168 Income tax

418,136 Insurance tax

3,511,443 Fees relate to shire rates, Infrastructure relates to local council road payments

1,512,969 Fees relate to shire rates, Infrastructure relates to local council road payments

1,393,794 Cadia tenement rents

68,139,546 Land tax, Cadia royalties, stamp duty

27,906,349 Telfer royalties, tenement rents, safety levy, rehabilition levy

1,185,143 Shire Rates

493,624 Stamp Duty

89,158 Stamp Duty

212,119 Infrastructure relates to local council road payments and projects

3,389,717 Payment to Martu Charitable Trust

622,503 Payment to Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation

5,573,663 BC Minerals Tax instalments and mining lease payments

1,882,346 Property Taxes

435,258 Payments to the Tahltan Central Government

1,757,091 Royalty to Tahltan Heritage Trust

113,451 Property Taxes

79,822 Payment to Gitanyow Huwilp Society

549,879 Payment to Nisga'a Lisims Government

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Payments by Payee

Country

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

Payee Name1

Government of Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Internal Revenue Commission

Government of Papua New Guinea

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received

Payments2

Internal Revenue Commission

Kavieng District Treasury

Mineral Resources Authority

Namatanai District Treasury

New Ireland Province

Nimamar Rural Local Level

Government

Lihir Landholders

Nimamar Rural Local Level

Government

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Improvement Payments

484,563

4,882,195

6,184,604

4,882,195

2,441,098

7,323,293

4,882,195

9,492,369

6,346,125

6,153,346

Total Amount paid to

Payee

484,563

4,882,195

6,184,604

4,882,195

2,441,098

7,323,293

20,720,689

6,153,346

Notes34

Infrastructure payments relate to spend under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

Lihir Production levy

Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

Includes Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties and other committed payments under Agreements between Lihir, local government and local landholders

Payments for local council road projects and resettlement of communities

United States of America

Government of the United States

Internal Revenue Service

7,700,000

7,700,000

Federal Income Tax, payroll tax (employer contribution for social security and medicare)

Additional Notes:

  • Newcrest Mining Limited has a reporting currency of USD. Where the above payments are made in a currency other than USD, the primary method adopted has been to use the exchange rate at the time of the relevant payment to convert payments into USD. Where this has not been possible, payments have been converted using an average exchange rate for the year.

'- Above payments include those by Red Chris project which is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.

'- Above payments include those by Brucejack which was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period, this transaction completed on 9 March 2022. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June..

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 22:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
