Newcrest Mining : 2022 ESTMA Report - Updated

03/17/2023 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Reporting Year

From

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Date submitted

5/01/2023

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E751630

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

Reporting Entities Included in Report:

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Maria Sanz Perez

Date

4/01/2023

Position Title

Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Departments, Agency, etc…

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Payments2

Australia

Government of Australia

Australia Taxation Office

224,335,168

Australia

Government of Australia

Australian Reinsurance Pool

418,136

Corporation

Australia

Blayney Shire Council

Australia

Cabonne Shire Council

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Department of Regional New

South Wales (NSW)

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Revenue New South Wales

8,361,465

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Mines, Industry,

Regulation and Safety

Australia

Shire of East Pilbara

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Office of State Revenue

493,624

Australia

Government of Victoria

State Revenue Office

89,158

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Orange City Council

Australia

The Trustee for Martu Charitable

Trust

Australia

Western Desert Lands Aboriginal

Corporation

Canada

Province of British Columbia

Ministry of Finance

6,896,159

Canada

Tahltan Central Government

Canada

Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan Heritage Trust

Canada

District of Stewart

113,451

Canada

Gitanyow Huwilp Society

Canada

Nisga'a Lisims Government

Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Internal Revenue Commission

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

30/06/2022

Currency of the Report

USD

Payments by Payee

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

224,335,168

Income tax

418,136

Insurance tax

3,468,924

42,518

3,511,443

Fees relate to shire rates, Infrastructure relates to local council road payments

1,360,513

152,457

1,512,969

Fees relate to shire rates, Infrastructure relates to local council road payments

1,393,794

1,393,794

Cadia tenement rents

59,778,081

68,139,546

Land tax, Cadia royalties, stamp duty

25,358,466

2,547,883

27,906,349

Telfer royalties, tenement rents, safety levy, rehabilition levy

1,185,143

1,185,143

Shire Rates

493,624

Stamp Duty

89,158

Stamp Duty

212,119

212,119

Infrastructure relates to local council road payments and projects

3,389,717

3,389,717

Payment to Martu Charitable Trust

622,503

622,503

Payment to Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation

559,850

7,456,009

Property Taxes, BC Minerals Tax instalments and mining lease payments

435,258

435,258

Payments to the Tahltan Central Government

1,757,091

1,757,091

Royalty to Tahltan Heritage Trust

113,451

Property Taxes

79,822

79,822

Payment to Gitanyow Huwilp Society

549,879

549,879

Payment to Nisga'a Lisims Government

484,563

484,563

Infrastructure payments relate to spend under the Infrastructure Tax Credit

Scheme.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Papua New Guinea

Kavieng District

Kavieng District Treasury

4,882,195

Papua New Guinea

Government of Papua New Guinea

Mineral Resources Authority

6,184,604

Papua New Guinea

Namatanai District

Namatanai District Treasury

4,882,195

Papua New Guinea

New Ireland Province

2,441,098

Papua New Guinea

Nimamar Rural Local Level

7,323,293

6,153,346

Government

Papua New Guinea

Lihir Landholders

4,882,195

9,492,369

6,346,125

Total Amount paid to

Notes34

Payee

4,882,195 Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

6,184,604 Lihir Production levy

4,882,195 Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

2,441,098 Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

13,476,639 Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties

Payments for local council road projects and resettlement of communities

Includes Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties and other committed payments under several Agreements between Lihir, local government and local landholders.

20,720,689 Contractually referred to as the Special Purpose Mining Lease Landholders', the Lihir Landholders are approximately 250 individuals and family groups who ultimately are the beneficiaries of the payments.

Lihir Landholders are not formally registered as an entity,

United States of America

Government of the United States

Internal Revenue Service

7,700,000

7,700,000

Federal Income Tax, payroll tax (employer contribution for social security and

medicare)

  • Newcrest Mining Limited has a reporting currency of USD. Where the above payments are made in a currency other than USD, the primary method adopted has been to use the exchange rate at the time of the relevant payment to convert payments into USD. Where this has not been possible, payments have been converted using an average exchange rate for the year. The average exchange rates and currency's converted are as follows:
    AUD:USD - 0.7259 CAD:USD - 0.7903 PGK:USD - 0.2845

Additional Notes:

'- Above payments include those by Red Chris project which is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.

'- Above payments include those by Pretium Resources Inc ('Brucejack') which was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period, this transaction completed on 9 March 2022. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June. As at 1 January 2022, Brucejack payments are reported within the Newcrest Mining Limited Reporting Entity.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/07/2021

To:

30/06/2022

Reporting Entity Name

Newcrest Mining Limited

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E751630

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

E286234 Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited

E755738 - Pretium Exploration Inc.

necessary)

E433547 - 0890696 B.C. Ltd.

Payments by Project

Country

Australia

Australia

Australia

Canada -British Columbia

Canada -British Columbia

Papua New Guinea

United States of America

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

Cadia

8,361,465

59,778,081

6,223,231

407,094

74,769,871

Global Head Office

224,842,462

224,842,462

Telfer

493,624

25,358,466

7,745,246

33,597,336

Red Chris

2,674,970

1,757,091

720,682

5,152,743

Brucejack

4,334,640

904,128

5,238,767

Lihir

30,595,581

9,492,369

12,984,033

53,071,983

Regional office

7,700,000

7,700,000

  • Taxes paid by Global Head Office include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with Australian tax law.
  • Taxes paid by the US include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with US tax law.

Notes23

Taxes include: land tax & fire safety levy. Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents

Income tax paid for Australian operations (including Cadia and Telfer projects)

Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents, rehab levy, safety levy

Taxes include: BC Mineral Taxes and Property Taxes. Royalty is paid to Tahltan Heritage Trust. Bonuses refers to payments to Tahltan Central Government. Fees include: Mine Inspection Fee, Mining Lease Payments, Environmetal Assessment Fees

Taxes include BC Mineral Taxes and property taxes, Fees relate to payments to First Nations per commitment agreements as well.

Royalties are gold and silver royalties. Infrastructure improvement payments represent spend made under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme as well as payments made under Socio-economic agreements with landholders

Federal Income Tax

Additional Notes3:

  • Red Chris is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.
  • Brucejack was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
