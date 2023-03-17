Newcrest Mining : 2022 ESTMA Report - Updated

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Maria Sanz Perez
Date
4/01/2023
Position Title
Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer & Company Secretary
13,476,639 Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties
Payments for local council road projects and resettlement of communities
Includes Lihir Gold and Silver Mineral royalties and other committed payments under several Agreements between Lihir, local government and local landholders.
20,720,689 Contractually referred to as the Special Purpose Mining Lease Landholders', the Lihir Landholders are approximately 250 individuals and family groups who ultimately are the beneficiaries of the payments.
Lihir Landholders are not formally registered as an entity,
United States of America
Government of the United States
Internal Revenue Service
7,700,000
7,700,000
Federal Income Tax, payroll tax (employer contribution for social security and
medicare)
Newcrest Mining Limited has a reporting currency of USD. Where the above payments are made in a currency other than USD, the primary method adopted has been to use the exchange rate at the time of the relevant payment to convert payments into USD. Where this has not been possible, payments have been converted using an average exchange rate for the year. The average exchange rates and currency's converted are as follows:
AUD:USD - 0.7259 CAD:USD - 0.7903 PGK:USD - 0.2845
Additional Notes:
'- Above payments include those by Red Chris project which is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.
'- Above payments include those by Pretium Resources Inc ('Brucejack') which was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period, this transaction completed on 9 March 2022. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June. As at 1 January 2022, Brucejack payments are reported within the Newcrest Mining Limited Reporting Entity.
Taxes paid by Global Head Office include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with Australian tax law.
Taxes paid by the US include corporate income tax which is paid and filed on a consolidated basis in accordance with US tax law.
Notes23
Taxes include: land tax & fire safety levy. Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents
Income tax paid for Australian operations (including Cadia and Telfer projects)
Royalties include gold, copper and silver royalties. Fees include shire rates, tenement rents, rehab levy, safety levy
Taxes include: BC Mineral Taxes and Property Taxes. Royalty is paid to Tahltan Heritage Trust. Bonuses refers to payments to Tahltan Central Government. Fees include: Mine Inspection Fee, Mining Lease Payments, Environmetal Assessment Fees
Taxes include BC Mineral Taxes and property taxes, Fees relate to payments to First Nations per commitment agreements as well.
Royalties are gold and silver royalties. Infrastructure improvement payments represent spend made under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme as well as payments made under Socio-economic agreements with landholders
Federal Income Tax
Additional Notes3:
Red Chris is a Joint Venture between Red Chris Development Company (30%) and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70%). As the Operator, Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited has reported 100% of the payments made by the Joint Venture. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made by Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture participant separately.
Brucejack was acquired by the Newcrest Group during the current reporting period. Accordingly, the above information only includes data for Brucejack from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in order to transition from its historic calendar reporting period to the Newcrest Group's reporting period of 30 June.
