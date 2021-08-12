Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining : Australia's Newcrest invests $181 mln to expand open pit at Telfer mine

08/12/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Thursday it had committed A$246 million ($181.4 million) to expand open pit mining at its Telfer operations in Western Australia, which will extend the operations for at least two years.

Australia's largest listed gold miner said in a filing it had entered into a contract for work to proceed from one pit to the next at the gold, copper and silver mines in the state's remote Paterson province.

"This... is an investment in Telfer's future which will ensure the operation is able to continue for at least the next two years," Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Biswas said.

"With additional drilling, we believe there is the potential for further mine life extensions in the open pit and the underground beyond this time."

Telfer hosts the largest gold processing facility in the state's remote Paterson Province where it produces gold doré and a copper-gold concentrate, and has capacity to process more.

But as the open pit mines have neared end of life, concerns have grown that its processing facility would run out of feed and become uneconomic.

The announcement signals increasing confidence around Newcrest's big exploration find Havieron, which is nearby, said RBC in a note, which could feed into the Telfer processing circuit and lengthen its life.

"We believe this opens up long-term optionality with Havieron and potential mine-life extension (at Telfer). The announcement today flags NCM's confidence in Havieron," it said in a report.

RBC values Havieron at around A$800m or ~A$1/sh for its 60% share in the project, which it owns with London-listed Greatland Gold and in which it can earn up to a 70% interest if it meets certain commitments.

Production stripping for the cutback will start next month, with first ore production expected to be delivered to the Telfer mine in March 2022, Newcrest said.

The announcement comes weeks after the miner reported a 5.4% drop in its June quarter output, following unplanned downtime at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea. ($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREATLAND GOLD PLC -1.18% 16.8 Delayed Quote.-54.47%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.75% 25.15 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
02:50aAustralia stocks end flat as Rio Tinto, CBA offset early gains
RE
02:50aNEWCREST MINING : Australia's Newcrest invests $181 mln to expand open pit at Te..
RE
08/11NEWCREST MINING : Australia's Newcrest invests $181 mln to expand open pit minin..
RE
08/11Newcrest Mining Limited - Telfer Investment Underpins Long Term Future Potent..
NE
08/11NEWCREST MINING : Telfer investment underpins long term future potential
PU
08/11Newcrest Approves $182 Million Telfer Project
DJ
08/10Australia shares hit record high as CBA gains ahead of results
RE
08/09Miners hold back Australian shares even as financials gain
RE
07/29Australia shares edge lower as tech stocks weigh, Origin Energy top loser
RE
07/26Australia shares end flat as energy, gold stocks drag
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 685 M - -
Net income 2021 1 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 15 119 M 15 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,54 $
Average target price 23,65 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.44%15 128
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.05%46 492
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.31%35 280
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.13%24 552
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.90%19 161
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-16.76%14 106