Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:10:09 am EDT
26.9 AUD   +3.46%
05:51pNEWCREST MINING : Board Appointment
PU
03/25Australian shares extend gains as miners advance
RE
03/24Australian shares end higher as miners, energy stocks ride commodity rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining : Board Appointment

03/27/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Release

28 March 2022

Newcrest Board Appointment

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) announces the appointment of Philip Bainbridge as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 April 2022.

Mr Bainbridge has extensive senior executive experience, primarily in the oil and gas sector across exploration, development and production. He has worked in a variety of jurisdictions, including Papua New Guinea. His most recent executive role was as Executive General Manager LNG for Oil Search Limited. Prior to that, he had senior executive roles at Pacific National and BP Group.

Mr Bainbridge is currently a Non-Executive Director of Beach Energy Limited. He is also Chairman of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute, and Chairman of Sino Gas and Energy. He was previously Chair of the Papua New Guinea Sustainable Development Program.

Mr Bainbridge holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Newcrest Chairman Peter Tomsett welcomed Mr Bainbridge to the Board of Directors. "With his extensive senior executive and Board experience, and his experience in implementing major projects and working in Papua New Guinea, Philip will make a tremendous contribution to the Newcrest Board", said Mr Tomsett.

Authorised by the Newcrest Board

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

North American Investor Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Ryan Skaleskog

+61 3 9522 5570

+1 866 396 0242

+61 450 541 389

+61 403 435 222

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne --www.newcrest.com1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
05:51pNEWCREST MINING : Board Appointment
PU
03/25Australian shares extend gains as miners advance
RE
03/24Australian shares end higher as miners, energy stocks ride commodity rally
RE
03/22Australian shares extend gains to 2-month high on banking, tech boost
RE
03/22Newcrest to Terminate US Reporting Obligations with US SEC
AQ
03/22Newcrest to terminate its U.S. reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Excha..
AQ
03/21Australian shares close lower after China cenbank keeps rates unchanged
RE
03/21NEWCREST MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NCM
PU
03/21NEWCREST MINING : Notification of cessation of securities - NCM
PU
03/20Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 317 M - -
Net income 2022 885 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 17 986 M 17 986 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,19 $
Average target price 21,51 $
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.89%17 986
NEWMONT CORPORATION27.30%62 572
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.19%43 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.77%28 242
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.83%21 710
PJSC POLYUS-6.78%16 318