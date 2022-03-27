Newcrest Mining : Board Appointment

Market Release

28 March 2022

Newcrest Board Appointment

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) announces the appointment of Philip Bainbridge as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 April 2022.

Mr Bainbridge has extensive senior executive experience, primarily in the oil and gas sector across exploration, development and production. He has worked in a variety of jurisdictions, including Papua New Guinea. His most recent executive role was as Executive General Manager LNG for Oil Search Limited. Prior to that, he had senior executive roles at Pacific National and BP Group.

Mr Bainbridge is currently a Non-Executive Director of Beach Energy Limited. He is also Chairman of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute, and Chairman of Sino Gas and Energy. He was previously Chair of the Papua New Guinea Sustainable Development Program.

Mr Bainbridge holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Newcrest Chairman Peter Tomsett welcomed Mr Bainbridge to the Board of Directors. "With his extensive senior executive and Board experience, and his experience in implementing major projects and working in Papua New Guinea, Philip will make a tremendous contribution to the Newcrest Board", said Mr Tomsett.

