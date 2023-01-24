Advanced search
Newcrest Mining : December 2022 Quarterly Report

01/24/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Quarterly Report

For the three months ended 31 December 2022

(figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated)

On track to deliver FY23 guidance as key growth projects advance to execution

  • Solid second quarter with gold and copper production expected to increase in the March 2023 quarter1,2 o Gold production of 512koz3 and copper production of 35kt
    o All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,082/oz3, delivering an AISC margin of $591/oz4
  • Advancing multiple gold and copper growth options
    • Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study approved to execution with an estimated IRR of 18% and NPV of US$1.4 billion over a 16 year mine life5,6,7,8
    • Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study findings released and expected to deliver ~400koz of incremental gold production over the next 4 years9,10
    • West Dome Stage 8 cutback underway, extending Telfer's mine life into early FY2511
    • Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study expected to be completed in H1 FY2411 as further optimisation opportunities are evaluated, with no impact to development timelines expected
    • Brucejack transformation program continues to deliver positive results with the debottlenecking concept study progressed to Pre-Feasibility
    • Strong drilling results continue to expand the higher grade footprints at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron
  • Corporate updates
    • Sherry Duhe assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective 18 December 2022 following the announcement that Sandeep Biswas is retiring
    • Gold prepay credit facility repaid early with $173 million received from Lundin Gold

Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "We were deeply saddened by the tragic fatality at our Brucejack mine in October. An extensive safety review has been conducted across all activities at site to identify major hazards and corresponding critical controls and we are applying these learnings across the business as we remain steadfastly focused on the health and safety of our people.

"Today we released the findings of the Phase 14A Feasibility Study, taking another step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir as we pursue the upside potential from unlocking additional high grade mineralisation outside Lihir's current Ore Reserve. In November, we released the findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study, which further highlighted Cadia's position as a world class, long life, gold and copper producer. We were also delighted to extend the life of Telfer with approval of the West Dome Stage 8 cutback.

"In January, we received $173m through the early repayment of our gold prepay credit facility by Lundin Gold, providing us with additional near-term financial flexibility. With the Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study expected to be released later this calendar year and another quarter of impressive drilling results across our key projects, our unique pipeline of gold and copper growth opportunities continues to set us apart from our peers."

"Following a solid start to the year we remain confident in delivering a stronger operating performance through the second half of FY23. With the continued strong momentum in gold and copper pricing, a competitive cost structure assisted by favourable exchange rates, and clear progress across our key growth projects, Newcrest is very well positioned to deliver superior returns for our shareholders," said Ms Duhe.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 31 December 2022

1

Overview

Gold production was 3% lower than the prior period12 driven by lower mill throughput at Lihir with drought conditions continuing to limit water supply to the plant, and the temporary suspension of operations at Brucejack following the fatality in October 2022. Red Chris production also decreased during the quarter, driven by lower recovery and mill throughput. This was largely offset by higher gold production at Cadia and Telfer with the planned maintenance schedule at both sites completed in the prior period.

Newcrest remains on track to deliver its full year production guidance for FY232. Gold production at Lihir and Brucejack are expected to increase in the second half of FY23 driven by higher mill throughput across both sites (subject to increased rainfall at Lihir)11. Following the water restrictions and unplanned mill downtime events experienced at Lihir and the Brucejack fatality, both operations are anticipated to deliver at the lower end of their production guidance ranges for FY2311.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,082/oz3 for the quarter was 1% lower than the prior period, reflecting a higher proportion of lower cost ounces produced at Cadia, a higher realised copper price and the benefit of a weakening Australian and Canadian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs. This was partly offset by lower production at Lihir, Brucejack and Red Chris driving a decrease in sales volumes across these sites compared to the prior period.

Injury rates decreased during the quarter, however, the fatality at Brucejack is a tragic reminder of the ongoing focus on safety that must be maintained at all times to ensure everybody goes home safe and healthy every day. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rates at Brucejack and the Group restated following an internal review.

Highlights

Metric

Dec

Sep

YTD

YTD

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

FY23

FY22

Guidance2,13

Group - gold3

oz

512,130

527,115

1,039,245

832,298

2,100

- 2,400koz

Group - copper

t

34,564

32,459

67,023

50,945

135 - 155kt

Group - silver

oz

303,537

361,957

665,493

362,232

Cadia - gold

oz

169,262

142,194

311,456

224,368

560

- 620koz

Cadia - copper

t

27,146

23,406

50,553

33,420

95 - 115kt

Lihir - gold

oz

154,143

165,243

319,386

305,026

720

- 840koz

Telfer - gold

oz

87,985

84,372

172,357

213,719

355

- 405koz

Telfer - copper

t

3,256

2,962

6,218

7,375

~20kt

Brucejack - gold14

oz

51,813

84,123

135,936

-

320

- 370koz

Red Chris - gold15

oz

10,163

12,259

22,421

20,201

~30koz

Red Chris - copper15

t

4,162

6,090

10,252

10,150

~20kt

Fruta del Norte - gold3,16

oz

38,764

38,923

77,688

68,985

125

- 145koz

Fatalities

Number

1

0

1

0

TRIFR17

mhrs

3.15

3.2718

3.2118

4.2019

All-In Sustaining Cost3

$/oz

1,082

1,09520

1,08920

1,19021

All-In Cost22

$/oz

1,483

1,538

1,512

1,905

All-In Sustaining Cost margin4

$/oz

591

579

585

502

Realised gold price23

$/oz

1,693

1,698

1,696

1,733

Realised copper price23

$/lb

3.66

3.53

3.60

4.31

Realised copper price23

$/t

8,069

7,782

7,937

9,502

Average exchange rate

AUD:USD

0.6568

0.6840

0.6705

0.7319

Average exchange rate

PGK:USD

0.2838

0.2837

0.2838

0.2848

Average exchange rate

CAD:USD

0.7368

0.7669

0.7517

0.7939

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 31 December 2022

2

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights

Metric

Dec

Sep

YTD

YTD

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

FY23

FY22

Guidance

TRIFR17

mhrs

3.18

6.17

4.70

8.49

Total production - gold

oz

169,262

142,194

311,456

224,368

560 - 620koz

Total production - copper

t

27,146

23,406

50,553

33,420

95 - 115kt

Head grade - gold

g/t

0.84

0.81

0.82

0.82

Head grade - copper

%

0.40

0.40

0.40

0.37

Sales - gold

oz

170,456

147,470

317,925

224,854

Sales - copper

t

26,353

24,257

50,610

33,112

All-In Sustaining Cost

$/oz

32

107

67

85

All-In Sustaining Cost margin24

$/oz

1,661

1,591

1,629

1,648

Cadia TRIFR of 3.18 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting the benefits of a detailed safety review which was undertaken to address the root cause for all injuries and high risk activity control implementation.

Gold production of 169koz was 19% higher than the prior period, mainly due to higher mill throughput reflecting the completion of planned maintenance activities in the September 2022 quarter. Gold head grade also increased during the quarter with an optimised mine plan but is expected to decrease in the second half of FY23 as mining at Cadia transitions into lower gold grade ore sources11. Copper head grade is expected to remain consistent with prior periods11.

Mill throughput rates began the ramp up towards 35Mtpa during the quarter with commissioning of the two-stage plant expansion project now complete25. Gold and copper recovery rates improved, with all surface load activities now ramping up. Construction of the underground material handling for PC2-3 is also complete with first ore production expected during the March 2023 quarter11.

Newcrest continues to work proactively with the New South Wales Department of Planning & Environment Secretary to satisfy all conditions for the permitted processing capacity increase to 35Mt in a calendar year25. Controls have been implemented to responsibly manage and minimise off-site air quality impacts, including additional dust suppression sprays and improved air quality monitoring. A detailed study into dust control technologies has been commissioned to identify measures to improve the management of dust emissions in the vent discharge on surface.

Cadia's AISC of $32/oz was 70% lower than the prior period mainly due to higher gold and copper production driving an increase in gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a higher realised copper price and the benefit of a weaker Australian dollar. This was partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure, primarily relating to tailings construction, with works commencing on the change to centreline lift design at the Southern Tailings Storage Facility and the Northern Tailings Storage Facility embankment remediation.

In November 2022, the Newcrest Board approved progression of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study to Execution, marking a key strategic milestone to maintain Cadia's gold and copper production profile for decades to come. The Feasibility Study demonstrated strong financial returns, with an optimised mine footprint substantially increasing expected ore mined across the life of the project, delivering additional gold and copper production compared to the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Key development activities for PC1-2 remain on track with earthworks and raise boring to support construction of the primary ventilation system progressing during the quarter. First ore production from PC1-2 is expected in FY265,11. For further information, see release titled "Cadia PC1-2Feasibility Study demonstrates strong financial returns" dated 11 November 2022 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 31 December 2022

3

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights

Metric

Dec

Sep

YTD

YTD

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

FY23

FY22

Guidance

TRIFR17

mhrs

1.65

0.53

1.08

1.0319

Total production - gold

oz

154,143

165,243

319,386

305,026

720 - 840koz

Head grade - gold

g/t

2.20

2.15

2.17

2.24

Sales - gold

oz

144,194

188,311

332,505

297,459

All-In Sustaining Cost

$/oz

1,545

1,436

1,484

1,819

All-In Sustaining Cost margin24

$/oz

148

262

212

(86)

Lihir TRIFR of 1.65 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by hand injuries. In response, Lihir has heightened its focus on the Safe Hands Intervention program to assess and improve controls where hands are at risk.

Gold production of 154koz was 7% lower than the prior period, largely driven by lower mill throughput as a result of unplanned mill downtime events and drought conditions continuing across the New Ireland province, limiting water supply to the plant and reducing gold production. Medium term weather forecasts indicate rainfall is expected to return to normal levels during the March 2023 quarter. Lihir has a range of water conservation and harvesting options in place and has continued to progress activities to increase water supply, including internal water recycling and the investigation of additional water sources and storage options.

Gold recovery increased during the quarter with improved flotation recovery and increased reprocessing of flotation tails. Gold head grade also increased compared to the prior period reflecting additional higher grade ex-pit ore feed from Phase 15 and Phase 16.

Mining volumes continued to progress well, delivering a third consecutive record total material movement for a quarter. Higher mining rates were driven by improved machine productivity, highlighting the benefits of the mining improvement program and maintenance excellence program.

Gold production is expected to increase in the second half of FY23 driven by higher mill throughput, subject to increased rainfall, with a lower maintenance schedule. Lihir is expected to deliver at the lower end of its production guidance range for FY23 following water supply restrictions to date11.

Lihir's AISC of $1,545/oz was 8% higher than the prior period, mainly due to lower gold production during the quarter and timing of sales. This was partly offset by lower site operating costs with reduced milling activity.

In January 2023, the Newcrest Board approved the Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study, endorsing the project into full implementation. Phase 14A is another step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir with the cutback expected to deliver ~400koz of incremental high grade gold production over the next four years from an additional ore source that is now well supported by geotechnical drilling9,10. Ground support works continued in Bench 1 during the quarter and mining is well underway in Bench 2. First high grade ore from Phase 14A is expected to be delivered from FY2411.

Newcrest is also investigating the potential for Phase 14A civil engineering techniques to be used to unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve in the northern and eastern extents of the Kapit orebody. This work has the potential to extend the elevated production profile beyond FY31, before the high grade ore from Kapit declines.

In addition, further work on the Seepage Barrier Feasibility Study has identified an option for an alternative seepage barrier, the Nearshore Soil Barrier (NSB), which is expected to be a simpler and less costly solution compared to the proposed Kapit Seepage Barrier. A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level assessment of the NSB option is currently underway and expected to be completed in CY2311. For further information, see release titled "Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study unlocks value with upside potential" dated 25 January 2023 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 31 December 2022

4

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources

Metric

Dec

Sep

YTD

YTD

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

FY23

FY22

Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a)

kt

2,273

2,797

5,069

1,787

Ex-pit to stockpile

kt

2,683

1,306

3,989

1,647

Waste

kt

7,234

7,059

14,293

15,659

Total Ex-pit

kt

12,190

11,161

23,351

19,093

Stockpile reclaim(a)

kt

430

537

967

3,817

Stockpile relocation

kt

3,000

3,606

6,606

5,071

Total Other

kt

3,430

4,143

7,573

8,888

Total Material Moved

kt

15,620

15,305

30,924

27,981

  1. For the December 2022 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.31g/t and sulphur grade was 4.42%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.83g/t and sulphur grade was 5.15%.

Lihir - Processing

Equipment

Metric

Dec

Sep

YTD

YTD

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

FY23

FY22

Crushing

kt

2,703

3,334

6,037

5,604

Milling

kt

2,755

3,146

5,901

5,825

Flotation

kt

2,012

2,522

4,533

4,649

Autoclave

kt

1,775

1,757

3,532

3,168

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 31 December 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 22:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
