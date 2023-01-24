Newcrest Mining : December 2022 Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report For the three months ended 31 December 2022 (figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated) On track to deliver FY23 guidance as key growth projects advance to execution Solid second quarter with gold and copper production expected to increase in the March 2023 quarter 1,2 o Gold production of 512koz 3 and copper production of 35kt

o All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,082/oz 3 , delivering an AISC margin of $591/oz 4

o Gold production of 512koz and copper production of 35kt o All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,082/oz , delivering an AISC margin of $591/oz Advancing multiple gold and copper growth options Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study approved to execution with an estimated IRR of 18% and NPV of US$1.4 billion over a 16 year mine life 5,6,7,8 Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study findings released and expected to deliver ~400koz of incremental gold production over the next 4 years 9,10 West Dome Stage 8 cutback underway, extending Telfer's mine life into early FY25 11 Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study expected to be completed in H1 FY24 11 as further optimisation opportunities are evaluated, with no impact to development timelines expected Brucejack transformation program continues to deliver positive results with the debottlenecking concept study progressed to Pre-Feasibility Strong drilling results continue to expand the higher grade footprints at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron

Corporate updates

Sherry Duhe assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective 18 December 2022 following the announcement that Sandeep Biswas is retiring Gold prepay credit facility repaid early with $173 million received from Lundin Gold

Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "We were deeply saddened by the tragic fatality at our Brucejack mine in October. An extensive safety review has been conducted across all activities at site to identify major hazards and corresponding critical controls and we are applying these learnings across the business as we remain steadfastly focused on the health and safety of our people. "Today we released the findings of the Phase 14A Feasibility Study, taking another step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir as we pursue the upside potential from unlocking additional high grade mineralisation outside Lihir's current Ore Reserve. In November, we released the findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study, which further highlighted Cadia's position as a world class, long life, gold and copper producer. We were also delighted to extend the life of Telfer with approval of the West Dome Stage 8 cutback. "In January, we received $173m through the early repayment of our gold prepay credit facility by Lundin Gold, providing us with additional near-term financial flexibility. With the Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study expected to be released later this calendar year and another quarter of impressive drilling results across our key projects, our unique pipeline of gold and copper growth opportunities continues to set us apart from our peers." "Following a solid start to the year we remain confident in delivering a stronger operating performance through the second half of FY23. With the continued strong momentum in gold and copper pricing, a competitive cost structure assisted by favourable exchange rates, and clear progress across our key growth projects, Newcrest is very well positioned to deliver superior returns for our shareholders," said Ms Duhe.

Overview Gold production was 3% lower than the prior period12 driven by lower mill throughput at Lihir with drought conditions continuing to limit water supply to the plant, and the temporary suspension of operations at Brucejack following the fatality in October 2022. Red Chris production also decreased during the quarter, driven by lower recovery and mill throughput. This was largely offset by higher gold production at Cadia and Telfer with the planned maintenance schedule at both sites completed in the prior period. Newcrest remains on track to deliver its full year production guidance for FY232. Gold production at Lihir and Brucejack are expected to increase in the second half of FY23 driven by higher mill throughput across both sites (subject to increased rainfall at Lihir)11. Following the water restrictions and unplanned mill downtime events experienced at Lihir and the Brucejack fatality, both operations are anticipated to deliver at the lower end of their production guidance ranges for FY2311. Newcrest's AISC of $1,082/oz3 for the quarter was 1% lower than the prior period, reflecting a higher proportion of lower cost ounces produced at Cadia, a higher realised copper price and the benefit of a weakening Australian and Canadian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs. This was partly offset by lower production at Lihir, Brucejack and Red Chris driving a decrease in sales volumes across these sites compared to the prior period. Injury rates decreased during the quarter, however, the fatality at Brucejack is a tragic reminder of the ongoing focus on safety that must be maintained at all times to ensure everybody goes home safe and healthy every day. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rates at Brucejack and the Group restated following an internal review. Highlights Metric Dec Sep YTD YTD FY23 2022 Qtr 2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Guidance2,13 Group - gold3 oz 512,130 527,115 1,039,245 832,298 2,100 - 2,400koz Group - copper t 34,564 32,459 67,023 50,945 135 - 155kt Group - silver oz 303,537 361,957 665,493 362,232 Cadia - gold oz 169,262 142,194 311,456 224,368 560 - 620koz Cadia - copper t 27,146 23,406 50,553 33,420 95 - 115kt Lihir - gold oz 154,143 165,243 319,386 305,026 720 - 840koz Telfer - gold oz 87,985 84,372 172,357 213,719 355 - 405koz Telfer - copper t 3,256 2,962 6,218 7,375 ~20kt Brucejack - gold14 oz 51,813 84,123 135,936 - 320 - 370koz Red Chris - gold15 oz 10,163 12,259 22,421 20,201 ~30koz Red Chris - copper15 t 4,162 6,090 10,252 10,150 ~20kt Fruta del Norte - gold3,16 oz 38,764 38,923 77,688 68,985 125 - 145koz Fatalities Number 1 0 1 0 TRIFR17 mhrs 3.15 3.2718 3.2118 4.2019 All-In Sustaining Cost3 $/oz 1,082 1,09520 1,08920 1,19021 All-In Cost22 $/oz 1,483 1,538 1,512 1,905 All-In Sustaining Cost margin4 $/oz 591 579 585 502 Realised gold price23 $/oz 1,693 1,698 1,696 1,733 Realised copper price23 $/lb 3.66 3.53 3.60 4.31 Realised copper price23 $/t 8,069 7,782 7,937 9,502 Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.6568 0.6840 0.6705 0.7319 Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2838 0.2837 0.2838 0.2848 Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7368 0.7669 0.7517 0.7939

Operations Cadia, Australia Highlights Metric Dec Sep YTD YTD FY23 2022 Qtr 2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Guidance TRIFR17 mhrs 3.18 6.17 4.70 8.49 Total production - gold oz 169,262 142,194 311,456 224,368 560 - 620koz Total production - copper t 27,146 23,406 50,553 33,420 95 - 115kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.84 0.81 0.82 0.82 Head grade - copper % 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.37 Sales - gold oz 170,456 147,470 317,925 224,854 Sales - copper t 26,353 24,257 50,610 33,112 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 32 107 67 85 All-In Sustaining Cost margin24 $/oz 1,661 1,591 1,629 1,648 Cadia TRIFR of 3.18 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting the benefits of a detailed safety review which was undertaken to address the root cause for all injuries and high risk activity control implementation. Gold production of 169koz was 19% higher than the prior period, mainly due to higher mill throughput reflecting the completion of planned maintenance activities in the September 2022 quarter. Gold head grade also increased during the quarter with an optimised mine plan but is expected to decrease in the second half of FY23 as mining at Cadia transitions into lower gold grade ore sources11. Copper head grade is expected to remain consistent with prior periods11. Mill throughput rates began the ramp up towards 35Mtpa during the quarter with commissioning of the two-stage plant expansion project now complete25. Gold and copper recovery rates improved, with all surface load activities now ramping up. Construction of the underground material handling for PC2-3 is also complete with first ore production expected during the March 2023 quarter11. Newcrest continues to work proactively with the New South Wales Department of Planning & Environment Secretary to satisfy all conditions for the permitted processing capacity increase to 35Mt in a calendar year25. Controls have been implemented to responsibly manage and minimise off-site air quality impacts, including additional dust suppression sprays and improved air quality monitoring. A detailed study into dust control technologies has been commissioned to identify measures to improve the management of dust emissions in the vent discharge on surface. Cadia's AISC of $32/oz was 70% lower than the prior period mainly due to higher gold and copper production driving an increase in gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a higher realised copper price and the benefit of a weaker Australian dollar. This was partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure, primarily relating to tailings construction, with works commencing on the change to centreline lift design at the Southern Tailings Storage Facility and the Northern Tailings Storage Facility embankment remediation. In November 2022, the Newcrest Board approved progression of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study to Execution, marking a key strategic milestone to maintain Cadia's gold and copper production profile for decades to come. The Feasibility Study demonstrated strong financial returns, with an optimised mine footprint substantially increasing expected ore mined across the life of the project, delivering additional gold and copper production compared to the Pre-Feasibility Study. Key development activities for PC1-2 remain on track with earthworks and raise boring to support construction of the primary ventilation system progressing during the quarter. First ore production from PC1-2 is expected in FY265,11. For further information, see release titled "Cadia PC1-2Feasibility Study demonstrates strong financial returns" dated 11 November 2022 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea Highlights Metric Dec Sep YTD YTD FY23 2022 Qtr 2022 Qtr FY23 FY22 Guidance TRIFR17 mhrs 1.65 0.53 1.08 1.0319 Total production - gold oz 154,143 165,243 319,386 305,026 720 - 840koz Head grade - gold g/t 2.20 2.15 2.17 2.24 Sales - gold oz 144,194 188,311 332,505 297,459 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,545 1,436 1,484 1,819 All-In Sustaining Cost margin24 $/oz 148 262 212 (86) Lihir TRIFR of 1.65 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by hand injuries. In response, Lihir has heightened its focus on the Safe Hands Intervention program to assess and improve controls where hands are at risk. Gold production of 154koz was 7% lower than the prior period, largely driven by lower mill throughput as a result of unplanned mill downtime events and drought conditions continuing across the New Ireland province, limiting water supply to the plant and reducing gold production. Medium term weather forecasts indicate rainfall is expected to return to normal levels during the March 2023 quarter. Lihir has a range of water conservation and harvesting options in place and has continued to progress activities to increase water supply, including internal water recycling and the investigation of additional water sources and storage options. Gold recovery increased during the quarter with improved flotation recovery and increased reprocessing of flotation tails. Gold head grade also increased compared to the prior period reflecting additional higher grade ex-pit ore feed from Phase 15 and Phase 16. Mining volumes continued to progress well, delivering a third consecutive record total material movement for a quarter. Higher mining rates were driven by improved machine productivity, highlighting the benefits of the mining improvement program and maintenance excellence program. Gold production is expected to increase in the second half of FY23 driven by higher mill throughput, subject to increased rainfall, with a lower maintenance schedule. Lihir is expected to deliver at the lower end of its production guidance range for FY23 following water supply restrictions to date11. Lihir's AISC of $1,545/oz was 8% higher than the prior period, mainly due to lower gold production during the quarter and timing of sales. This was partly offset by lower site operating costs with reduced milling activity. In January 2023, the Newcrest Board approved the Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study, endorsing the project into full implementation. Phase 14A is another step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir with the cutback expected to deliver ~400koz of incremental high grade gold production over the next four years from an additional ore source that is now well supported by geotechnical drilling9,10. Ground support works continued in Bench 1 during the quarter and mining is well underway in Bench 2. First high grade ore from Phase 14A is expected to be delivered from FY2411. Newcrest is also investigating the potential for Phase 14A civil engineering techniques to be used to unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve in the northern and eastern extents of the Kapit orebody. This work has the potential to extend the elevated production profile beyond FY31, before the high grade ore from Kapit declines. In addition, further work on the Seepage Barrier Feasibility Study has identified an option for an alternative seepage barrier, the Nearshore Soil Barrier (NSB), which is expected to be a simpler and less costly solution compared to the proposed Kapit Seepage Barrier. A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level assessment of the NSB option is currently underway and expected to be completed in CY2311. For further information, see release titled "Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study unlocks value with upside potential" dated 25 January 2023 which is available on www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.