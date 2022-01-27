Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/27 12:10:12 am
22.96 AUD   -5.86%
05:37pNewcrest Mining Expects Increased Production in 3Q
DJ
05:26pNEWCREST MINING : Quarterly Report - 31 December 2021
PU
05:26pNEWCREST MINING : Exploration Quarterly Report - 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining Expects Increased Production in 3Q

01/27/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Newcrest Mining Ltd. forecast another quarterly improvement in production and said it was on track to achieve annual guidance.

Newcrest reported output of 436,085 troy ounces of gold in the three months through December, bringing first-half production to 832,298 ounces. The company is targeting annual output of between 1.8 million and 2.0 million ounces.

Newcrest said it also dug up 26,418 metric tons of copper and 187,677 ounces of silver in its fiscal second quarter.

"It was a tremendous achievement for our team to safely complete the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor at Cadia, which is now operating at full capacity," said Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas. "Across all our operations, we are well positioned for a strong second half and remain on track to meet our FY 2022 guidance."

Still, Newcrest said gold output from its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea would likely to be at the lower end of prior guidance of 700,000-800,000 ounces.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.41% 1796.35 Delayed Quote.1.11%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -5.86% 22.96 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
SILVER -3.47% 22.76 Delayed Quote.2.49%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
05:37pNewcrest Mining Expects Increased Production in 3Q
DJ
05:26pNEWCREST MINING : Quarterly Report - 31 December 2021
PU
05:26pNEWCREST MINING : Exploration Quarterly Report - 31 December 2021
PU
06:29aMT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Tanzanian Gold; Pretivm
MT
05:41aPretium Resources Secures British Columbia Court Approval for Pending Acquisition by Ne..
MT
01/26Australian shares enter correction territory after Fed signals rate hikes
RE
01/26Pretivm Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British C..
AQ
01/26Cornerstone - newcrest withdraws from option and farm-in agreement for the cana brava/t..
AQ
01/25Newcrest Withdraws From Option and Farm-in Agreement for Cana Brava/Tioloma gold-copper..
MT
01/25NEWCREST MINING BRIEF : Says Withdrawing from Option and Farm-in Agreement for the Cana Br..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 471 M - -
Net income 2022 937 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 18 735 M 13 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float -
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,96 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.21%14 258
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.53%49 292
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.29%34 058
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.69%20 586
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.30%18 004
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.66%11 881