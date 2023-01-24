Newcrest Mining : Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study unlocks value with upside potential

Market Release 25 January 2023 Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study unlocks value with upside potential Feasibility Study demonstrates attractive financial returns and a 2.9 year payback 1,2,3

Incremental ~400koz of Phase 14A gold production expected over the next 4 years 1,4,5

Study work underway to apply steep wall mining in the north and east of the Kapit orebody, with the potential to extend the elevated production profile beyond FY31

Enhanced operational flexibility and risk management with an additional ore source

Phase 14A mining progressing well with higher grade ore expected to be delivered from FY24 5 Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that the Newcrest Board has approved the Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study (the Study), endorsing the project into full implementation. As part of the Study, site investigation and trial works have been completed and a robust plan has been developed which extends the Phase 14 cutback and safely steepens the walls of the pit utilising civil engineering techniques. Completion of a drilling program has significantly improved the geotechnical knowledge of the cutback area and enabled refinement of the anchor design and placement to better suit the geotechnical conditions. Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said "The development of Phase 14A is another innovative step forward in realising the full potential of Lihir. The findings of the Study are expected to deliver gold production from an additional high grade ore source which would have otherwise been inaccessible through standard mining techniques. "The Study outlines an updated life of mine plan, with upside potential. The application of steep wall technologies, together with an alternative, lower cost and simpler seepage barrier design have the potential to enable access to additional high grade zones outside the current Ore Reserve and extend the elevated production profile beyond FY31. "Our team continues to work diligently to maintain a strong focus on capital discipline, placing several recovery improvement capital projects on hold that currently do not meet our investment criteria. The Phase 14A ore zone is now well informed by geotechnical drilling that underpins the design and stability of the cutback and we expect Phase 14A to be delivering higher grade ore from FY24," said Ms Duhe. Summary of Study Findings1,6,7 Estimated total capital expenditure on a real basis of ~$280 million and a nominal basis of ~$296 million

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 48% 2 (real, after tax, excluding sunk costs of $71 million)

(real, after tax, excluding sunk costs of $71 million) Payback of 2.9 years 2,3

Net Present Value (NPV) of $202 million 2

FY23 to FY26 incremental Phase 14A gold production of ~400koz 4

Life of Mine (LOM) incremental Phase 14A gold production of ~800koz 8

Through the Early Works program, mining of Phase 14A commenced in the June 2022 quarter and will continue through to FY27. Ore mined from Phase 14A will displace lower grade ore feed to the processing plant, with ~13Mt4 of high and medium grade ore from Phase 14A expected to be fed through to FY26 to produce an incremental ~400koz of gold4. Lower grade material will be stockpiled and fed progressively over the remaining mine life. Further application of the civil steep slope technology used in Phase 14A is being assessed to potentially unlock additional high grade mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve in the northern and eastern extents of the Kapit orebody. This work has the potential to improve the production profile beyond FY31, before the high grade ore from Kapit declines. The design optimisation and associated impact on the longer term production profile is expected to be completed in the second half of CY20235. In addition, following completion of the Seepage Barrier Feasibility Study in October 2021, an alternative seepage barrier design, the Nearshore Soil Barrier (NSB) option, is currently being studied. The NSB would sit between the No Coffer Dam limit and the existing shoreline of the Inner Harbour, approximately 500m west of the proposed Kapit Seepage Barrier (KSB). Initial work indicates that the NSB would be a simpler solution, faster to construct and less costly. A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level assessment of the NSB option is currently underway and is expected to be completed in CY20235. The Study production profile has been updated, with mill throughput rates revised to incorporate increased ore hardness based on an improved geometallurgical understanding. Mill operating time has been revised to reflect current mill performance with a more progressive ramp up in improvement. Options to increase throughput rates continue to be assessed going forward. Recovery assumptions have also been adjusted, with several recovery improvement capital projects no longer meeting Newcrest's investment criteria following the inclusion of cost inflation pressures into estimates. These projects have been placed on hold and will continue to be assessed for potential inclusion into the mine plan at a later date. Table 1: Key Phase 14A Study Findings1,6 Study Outcomes Area Measure Unit Phase 14A2 LOM9,14,15 Ore milling rate (max) Mtpa 6.0 14.6 Ore milling rate (average) Mtpa 2.8 14.0 Ore milled Mt 13.24,10 / 20.28 308 Production Life Years 511 22 Ore mined Mt 20.2 247 Average gold grade mined g/t 2.4 2.3 Gold produced Moz 0.8 18 Average gold recoveries % 79 81 Non-sustaining production stripping (capitalised) US$m (real) 37 Capital Non-sustaining capital US$m (real) 243 Total capital US$m (real) 280 NPV7 US$m 202 Financials IRR % (real) 48 Payback period3 Years 2.9 Increases to capital costs included in the Study are largely driven by the reallocation of ground support costs from operating costs to non-sustaining capital. These impacts and other key changes in cost assumptions from the PFS are outlined below.

Economic assumptions Financial outcomes outlined in Table 1 are based on the following gold price assumptions: Gold price US$/oz real FY231,750 FY241,650 FY251,550 FY261,550 FY27+1,500 Phase 14A Overview1,5 In October 2021, Newcrest announced the findings of the Phase 14A PFS and the commencement of the Study and Early Works Program. Phase 14A represents an extension of the Phase 14 cutback that involves safely steepening the walls of the pit by utilising civil engineering techniques to access existing Indicated Mineral Resources which would have otherwise been inaccessible through standard mining techniques. Phase 14A provides an additional high grade ore source that will displace low grade stockpile feed that is required as the mine moves through the transitional zone (Phases 16 and 17) between the Lienitz pit and the high grade Kapit pit (Phases 18 and 19) between FY23 and FY27. Figure 1: Lihir Mine cutbacks including Phase 14A

The Early Works Program has involved investment in civil works and mining fleet, and establishment of the initial Phase 14A benches. Mining commenced in the June 2022 quarter and is planned to continue through to FY27. This is expected to deliver: Total ex-pit mining of 35Mt 8 , including 13Mt 4 of high and medium grade ore at an average of 3g/t, which will displace lower grade stockpile ore that would otherwise have been processed in the mill during this time

The Early Works Program has involved investment in civil works and mining fleet, and establishment of the initial Phase 14A benches. Mining commenced in the June 2022 quarter and is planned to continue through to FY27. This is expected to deliver: Total ex-pit mining of 35Mt 8 , including 13Mt 4 of high and medium grade ore at an average of 3g/t, which will displace lower grade stockpile ore that would otherwise have been processed in the mill during this time

ex-pit mining of 35Mt , including 13Mt of high and medium grade ore at an average of 3g/t, which will displace lower grade stockpile ore that would otherwise have been processed in the mill during this time An uplift in the total mill feed grade and an incremental ~500koz of gold in feed and ~400koz gold produced over the FY23 to FY26 period 4,12 Material Class Tonnage (Mt) Au Grade (g/t) High Grade (HG) 4.6 4.5 Medium Grade (MG) 8.3 2.2 Low Grade (LG) 7.3 1.3 Waste 14.6 Total 34.8 Stripping Ratio (Waste: Ore) 0.72 Table 2: Phase 14A Inventory Summary8 At the completion of Phase 14A mining, the high wall is expected to be buttressed with backfill to provide long term stability. The buttressing results in the sterilisation of around 550koz of contained low grade gold at the bottom of Phase 21 which would have otherwise been mined from 2032. Phase 14A FY Mining Tonnage 12,000,000 10,000,000 8,000,000 6,000,000 4,000,000 2,000,000 - 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 HG MG LG Waste Figure 2: Phase 14A expected mining ore production by financial year8 A key objective of the Study was to improve the confidence of the civil design through a drilling program along with trial installations of the ground anchors. The drilling program has significantly improved the geotechnical knowledge of the cutback and has enabled refinement of the Study design to improve overall stability and reduce project risk. The ground anchors will be installed in the upper benches of the cutback to support the steeper wall angles in these areas. The slope angles of the lower benches will be similar to the existing walls in Phase 14. The upper Argillic horizons without ground support typically have an unsupported slope angle of ~45° which has been increased to ~68° using ground anchors. The improved geotechnical knowledge has enabled the Study design to reduce slope angles from ~77% in the PFS whilst improving overall stability.