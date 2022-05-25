Newcrest Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NCM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday May 25, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NCM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,512
20/05/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
20005683625
1.3
ASX issuer code
NCM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
25/5/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NCMAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NCM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
3,512
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
14/4/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
20/5/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
3,500
Suresh Vadnagra
Suresh Vadnagra
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
20/5/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
3,500 sign-on performance rights issued under Newcrest's Equity Incentive Plan to Suresh Vadnagra (KMP) vested and were satisfied by the transfer of NCM shares from the Newcrest Employee Share Trust on 20 May 2022.
12 Share Match performance rights issued under Newcrest's Equity Incentive Plan to non-KMP vested and were satisfied by the transfer of NCM shares from the Newcrest Employee Share Trust on 14 April 2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities
12
Number of +securities
3,500
