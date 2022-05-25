Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Newcrest Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/25 12:27:36 am EDT
25.35 AUD   +1.24%
NEWCREST MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NCM
PU
Banks, miners lift Australian shares to near 3-week high
RE
Antipa minerals limited - newcrest elects to operate next stage of wilki project farm-in
AQ
Newcrest Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NCM

05/25/2022 | 12:23am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday May 25, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NCM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,512

20/05/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

20005683625

1.3

ASX issuer code

NCM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/5/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NCMAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NCM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,512

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

14/4/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

20/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,500

Suresh Vadnagra

Suresh Vadnagra

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

20/5/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

3,500 sign-on performance rights issued under Newcrest's Equity Incentive Plan to Suresh Vadnagra (KMP) vested and were satisfied by the transfer of NCM shares from the Newcrest Employee Share Trust on 20 May 2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

12 Share Match performance rights issued under Newcrest's Equity Incentive Plan to non-KMP vested and were satisfied by the transfer of NCM shares from the Newcrest Employee Share Trust on 14 April 2022.

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

12

For personal use

Number of +securities

3,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
