Newcrest Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NCM

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 3,500 Suresh Vadnagra Suresh Vadnagra

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

20/5/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

3,500 sign-on performance rights issued under Newcrest's Equity Incentive Plan to Suresh Vadnagra (KMP) vested and were satisfied by the transfer of NCM shares from the Newcrest Employee Share Trust on 20 May 2022.