MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Newcrest Mining Limited    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining : REFILE-UPDATE 1-Australia's Newcrest posts 98% rise in HY underlying profit

02/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd on Thursday posted an underlying half-year profit that nearly doubled as it benefitted from higher realised gold prices and a rise in production at its flagship mine in New South Wales.

Underlying profit of the country's largest listed gold miner rose to $553 million for the half year ended Dec. 31 from $280 million in the same period a year earlier.

Realised gold prices were $1,826 per ounce, compared with $1,446 a year earlier, Newcrest said in a statement.

Newcrest declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, while targeting a total annual dividend payout of 30-60% of free cash flow.

The company maintained its previously stated full-year gold and copper forecast, but said it was expecting all-in sustaining costs (AISC) expenditure for the full year to be near the top end of the $1,800 to $1,950 per ounce estimated range.

The Melbourne-based company also said it was expecting an improvement in higher grade ore from its Lihir project in Papua New Guinea, following the completion of an optimisation study at the mine.

The miner said the project had the potential to provide an additional 1.4 million ounces of contained gold being delivered to the mill between 2022 and 2034. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.35% 1842.3 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.08% 25.2 End-of-day quote.-2.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 548 M - -
Net income 2021 1 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 20 520 M 15 864 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,37 $
Last Close Price 25,20 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.25%15 847
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.20%48 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.72%39 820
POLYUS-4.63%26 290
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.85%18 615
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.91%17 563
