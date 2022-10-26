Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-26 am EDT
17.37 AUD   +1.58%
05:54pNewcrest Mining : September 2022 Quarterly Report
PU
05:40pAustralia's Newcrest quarterly gold output falls 17% sequentially
RE
04:10pNewcrest 1Q Gold, Copper Output Down On-Quarter; Expects Improvement in 2Q
DJ
Newcrest Mining : September 2022 Quarterly Report

10/26/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Quarterly Report

For the three months ended 30 September 2022

(figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated)

Solid operational performance as organic growth projects advance

  • Safety and sustainability
    • Critical incident at the Brucejack operation on 22 October 2022
  • Strong first quarter following planned maintenance and on track to meet annual guidance1
    • Gold production of 527koz2 and copper production of 32kt
    • All-InSustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,098/oz2, delivering an AISC margin of $579/oz3
    • Gold and copper production expected to increase in the December 2022 quarter4
  • Advancing pipeline of organic gold and copper growth options
    • Cadia two stage plant expansion in commissioning and PC2-3 first draw bell fired; PC1-2 Feasibility Study now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter5
    • Red Chris Block Cave and Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Studies on track, with early works advancing
    • Havieron Feasibility Study to be extended, allowing further time to maximise project value
    • Brucejack transformation program continues to pursue value opportunities while advancing growth potential
    • Strong drilling results at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron expand the high-grade mineralisation and support the potential for resource growth

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "This week a colleague and team member from our mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident while working underground at our Brucejack operation. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of those who work with us, and our focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time as we assist with the ongoing investigation."

"While overshadowed by the upsetting news from Brucejack, Newcrest delivered a solid performance during the September quarter which reflected our normal cadence for planned major maintenance shutdowns across our operations during this period. Our group gold and copper production has increased substantially from a year ago, reflecting maintenance and productivity improvements at Cadia and Lihir, and additional ounces from Brucejack. Following this strong start to the year we expect gold and copper production to be higher in the December quarter on lower planned maintenance and remain on track to meet FY23 guidance."

"Cadia marked further significant milestones with the first draw bell for PC2-3 successfully fired to enable the commencement of undercutting and completion of the two stage plant expansion which is now in commissioning. We continued to make great progress on our Brucejack transformation program and remain relentlessly focused on disciplined capital management as we extend the Havieron Feasibility Study to allow time for further project optimisation."

"With a focus on capital management, continued strong operating performance in line with our guidance and a clear pathway to materially increase our already significant copper production in the future, I believe Newcrest's upside potential will be recognised more broadly as we strive to unlock further value for our shareholders," said Mr Biswas.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 30 September 2022

1

Overview

Gold production was 17% lower than the prior period6 with lower mill throughput across all operations following planned maintenance shutdowns in the September 2022 quarter, consistent with prior years. Gold production was also impacted by lower gold head grade at Lihir, Cadia and Brucejack. Gold and copper production is expected to improve in the December 2022 quarter on lower planned maintenance.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,098/oz2 for the quarter was 23% higher than the prior period, driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes with lower production following planned maintenance, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian and Canadian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs. With a significant proportion of operating costs exposed to the Australian and Canadian dollars, continued weakness of these currencies against the US dollar will favourably impact AISC.

Injury rates decreased in the quarter, however, the critical incident at Brucejack is a reminder of the unwavering focus on safety that must be maintained to ensure everybody goes home safe and healthy every day. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rates at Red Chris and Brucejack restated following an internal review of injury classifications at Red Chris, and an update to working hours in FY22 at Brucejack.

Highlights

Metric

Sep

Jun

FY22

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

Guidance4,7

Group - gold2

oz

527,115

637,032

1,956,182

2,100

- 2,400koz

Group - copper

t

32,459

38,671

120,650

135 - 155kt

Group - silver

oz

361,957

435,587

1,021,719

Cadia - gold

oz

142,194

186,766

560,702

560

- 620koz

Cadia - copper

t

23,406

28,676

85,383

95 - 115kt

Lihir - gold

oz

165,243

212,932

687,445

720

- 840koz

Telfer - gold

oz

84,372

97,443

407,550

355

- 405koz

Telfer - copper

t

2,962

3,008

13,904

~20kt

Brucejack - gold8

oz

84,123

90,408

114,421

320

- 370koz

Red Chris - gold9

oz

12,259

13,678

42,341

~30koz

Red Chris - copper9

t

6,090

6,987

21,363

~20kt

Fruta del Norte - gold2,10

oz

38,923

35,805

143,723

125

- 145koz

Fatalities

Number

0

0

0

TRIFR11

mhrs

3.16

4.4012

4.0112

All-In Sustaining Cost2

$/oz

1,098

89513

1,04313

All-In Cost14

$/oz

1,538

1,268

1,595

All-In Sustaining Cost margin3

$/oz

579

958

732

Realised gold price15

$/oz

1,698

1,854

1,797

Realised copper price15

$/lb

3.53

4.31

4.36

Realised copper price15

$/t

7,782

9,502

9,612

Average exchange rate

AUD:USD

0.6840

0.7160

0.7260

Average exchange rate

PGK:USD

0.2837

0.2834

0.2843

Average exchange rate

CAD:USD

0.7669

0.7842

0.7903

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 30 September 2022

2

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights

Metric

Sep

Jun

FY22

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

Guidance

TRIFR11

mhrs

6.17

11.46

8.26

Total production - gold

oz

142,194

186,766

560,702

560 - 620koz

Total production - copper

t

23,406

28,676

85,383

95 - 115kt

Head grade - gold

g/t

0.81

0.94

0.87

Head grade - copper

%

0.40

0.43

0.39

Sales - gold

oz

147,470

191,734

543,029

Sales - copper

t

24,257

31,195

83,888

All-In Sustaining Cost

$/oz

107

(315)

(124)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16

$/oz

1,591

2,169

1,921

Cadia TRIFR of 6.17 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period with the Safe Hands intervention program ongoing to reduce hand injuries.

Gold production of 142koz was 24% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade which was in line with expectations, as well as lower mill throughput due to planned maintenance activities to both Concentrator 1 and Concentrator 2. The two stage plant expansion has been completed and progressed into commissioning, with mill throughput rates expected to start ramping up towards 35Mtpa in the December 2022 quarter5,17.

Mining volumes decreased by 17% during the quarter with underground operations temporarily suspended following instability in a ventilation rise. Activities to stabilise the ventilation rise were safely completed in August 2022 and there was no material impact to production, with stockpiles replacing mine feed until underground operations returned to full capacity. The first draw bell for PC2-3 was successfully fired in September 2022 to enable the commencement of undercutting.

Cadia's AISC of $107/oz was higher than the prior period mainly due to lower gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar. Copper concentrate stock levels returned to normal during the quarter following shipping disruptions due to heavy rainfall in April and again in early July.

The findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study are now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter5. The Study is largely complete with a final costing review and necessary approvals currently in progress. The early works program continues to progress, with preliminary works on ventilation systems and other critical path development activities on track.

The Newcrest Board approved the Northern Tailings Storage Facility embankment slump remediation Feasibility Study to execution during the quarter. Detailed design work is in progress with execution works expected to commence in the March 2023 quarter5.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 30 September 2022

3

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights

Metric

Sep

Jun

FY22

FY23

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

Guidance

TRIFR11

mhrs

0.53

0.59

1.18

Total production - gold

oz

165,243

212,932

687,445

720 - 840koz

Head grade - gold

g/t

2.15

2.54

2.35

Sales - gold

oz

188,311

206,262

665,993

All-In Sustaining Cost

$/oz

1,436

1,409

1,622

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16

$/oz

262

445

175

Lihir TRIFR of 0.53 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period, reflecting the benefits from the Safe Hands intervention program, as well as the launch of the Lihir Life Saving Rules program targeting mitigation of common behavioural factors to safety incidents.

Gold production of 165koz was 22% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade, reflecting a higher proportion of lower grade ex-pit ore from Phase 15. As highlighted in the June 2022 quarterly report, mill throughput also decreased during the quarter with a planned total plant shutdown in September 2022, in line with the site bi-annual shutdown strategy.

The La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific continued into the quarter with drought conditions being experienced in many parts of New Ireland, including Lihir. Rainfall in the catchment area for the mine was patchy with monthly aggregates almost half of the long-term average. Despite a range of water conservation and harvesting options being implemented in FY22, there were still periods in the quarter where water supply limitations restricted plant throughput, with opportunity costs amounting to ~5koz of gold production. Long-range weather forecasts indicate that La Niña will persist into 2023 and further water restrictions are anticipated in the December 2022 quarter. In response, Lihir is assessing further options to augment current water supply.

Mining volumes continued to increase during the period with Lihir delivering a record total material movement for the second consecutive quarter. Higher mining rates are expected to continue in FY23 in line with the mining improvement program5.

Lihir's AISC of $1,436/oz was 2% higher than the prior period, mainly driven by higher operating costs following scheduled plant maintenance as well as lower gold sales volumes during the quarter, largely offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Newcrest continued to progress the Phase 14A Feasibility Study during the period with ground support works continuing in Bench 1 and mining now underway in Bench 2. The findings of the Phase 14A Feasibility Study remain on track to be released in the December 2022 quarter5.

The Front-End Recovery Project structures, equipment and services are completed with electrical and other services commissioned. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2022 with commissioning expected to be completed in the December 2022 quarter5. The project aims to lower gold loss through the flotation circuits by generating a high-grade flash flotation concentrate from the High Grade Ore 1 (HGO1) grinding circuit.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 30 September 2022

4

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources

Metric

Sep

Jun

FY22

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a)

kt

2,797

2,104

5,345

Ex-pit to stockpile

kt

1,306

1,966

5,969

Waste

kt

7,059

6,522

26,994

Total Ex-pit

kt

11,161

10,591

38,308

Stockpile reclaim(a)

kt

537

1,222

6,594

Stockpile relocation

kt

3,606

3,390

11,443

Total Other

kt

4,143

4,612

18,038

Total Material Moved

kt

15,305

15,203

56,346

  1. For the September 2022 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.26g/t and sulphur grade was 4.57%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.83g/t and sulphur grade was 5.12%.

Lihir - Processing

Equipment

Metric

Sep

Jun

FY22

2022 Qtr

2022 Qtr

Crushing

kt

3,075

3,326

12,004

Milling

kt

3,146

3,411

12,212

Flotation

kt

2,522

2,490

9,410

Autoclave

kt

1,757

2,067

6,998

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com- Quarterly Report to 30 September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
