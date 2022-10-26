Newcrest Mining : September 2022 Quarterly Report

(figures are unaudited and in US$ except where stated)
Solid operational performance as organic growth projects advance
Safety and sustainability
Critical incident at the Brucejack operation on 22 October 2022
Strong first quarter following planned maintenance and on track to meet annual guidance1
Gold production of 527koz2 and copper production of 32kt
All-InSustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,098/oz2, delivering an AISC margin of $579/oz3
Gold and copper production expected to increase in the December 2022 quarter4
Advancing pipeline of organic gold and copper growth options
Cadia two stage plant expansion in commissioning and PC2-3 first draw bell fired; PC1-2 Feasibility Study now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter5
Red Chris Block Cave and Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Studies on track, with early works advancing
Havieron Feasibility Study to be extended, allowing further time to maximise project value
Brucejack transformation program continues to pursue value opportunities while advancing growth potential
Strong drilling results at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron expand the high-grade mineralisation and support the potential for resource growth
Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "This week a colleague and team member from our mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident while working underground at our Brucejack operation. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of those who work with us, and our focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time as we assist with the ongoing investigation."
"While overshadowed by the upsetting news from Brucejack, Newcrest delivered a solid performance during the September quarter which reflected our normal cadence for planned major maintenance shutdowns across our operations during this period. Our group gold and copper production has increased substantially from a year ago, reflecting maintenance and productivity improvements at Cadia and Lihir, and additional ounces from Brucejack. Following this strong start to the year we expect gold and copper production to be higher in the December quarter on lower planned maintenance and remain on track to meet FY23 guidance."
"Cadia marked further significant milestones with the first draw bell for PC2-3 successfully fired to enable the commencement of undercutting and completion of the two stage plant expansion which is now in commissioning. We continued to make great progress on our Brucejack transformation program and remain relentlessly focused on disciplined capital management as we extend the Havieron Feasibility Study to allow time for further project optimisation."
"With a focus on capital management, continued strong operating performance in line with our guidance and a clear pathway to materially increase our already significant copper production in the future, I believe Newcrest's upside potential will be recognised more broadly as we strive to unlock further value for our shareholders," said Mr Biswas.
Overview
Gold production was 17% lower than the prior period6 with lower mill throughput across all operations following planned maintenance shutdowns in the September 2022 quarter, consistent with prior years. Gold production was also impacted by lower gold head grade at Lihir, Cadia and Brucejack. Gold and copper production is expected to improve in the December 2022 quarter on lower planned maintenance.
Newcrest's AISC of $1,098/oz2 for the quarter was 23% higher than the prior period, driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes with lower production following planned maintenance, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian and Canadian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs. With a significant proportion of operating costs exposed to the Australian and Canadian dollars, continued weakness of these currencies against the US dollar will favourably impact AISC.
Injury rates decreased in the quarter, however, the critical incident at Brucejack is a reminder of the unwavering focus on safety that must be maintained to ensure everybody goes home safe and healthy every day. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rates at Red Chris and Brucejack restated following an internal review of injury classifications at Red Chris, and an update to working hours in FY22 at Brucejack.
Highlights
Metric
Sep
Jun
FY22
FY23
2022 Qtr
2022 Qtr
Guidance4,7
Group - gold2
oz
527,115
637,032
1,956,182
2,100
- 2,400koz
Group - copper
t
32,459
38,671
120,650
135 - 155kt
Group - silver
oz
361,957
435,587
1,021,719
Cadia - gold
oz
142,194
186,766
560,702
560
- 620koz
Cadia - copper
t
23,406
28,676
85,383
95 - 115kt
Lihir - gold
oz
165,243
212,932
687,445
720
- 840koz
Telfer - gold
oz
84,372
97,443
407,550
355
- 405koz
Telfer - copper
t
2,962
3,008
13,904
~20kt
Brucejack - gold8
oz
84,123
90,408
114,421
320
- 370koz
Red Chris - gold9
oz
12,259
13,678
42,341
~30koz
Red Chris - copper9
t
6,090
6,987
21,363
~20kt
Fruta del Norte - gold2,10
oz
38,923
35,805
143,723
125
- 145koz
Fatalities
Number
0
0
0
TRIFR11
mhrs
3.16
4.4012
4.0112
All-In Sustaining Cost2
$/oz
1,098
89513
1,04313
All-In Cost14
$/oz
1,538
1,268
1,595
All-In Sustaining Cost margin3
$/oz
579
958
732
Realised gold price15
$/oz
1,698
1,854
1,797
Realised copper price15
$/lb
3.53
4.31
4.36
Realised copper price15
$/t
7,782
9,502
9,612
Average exchange rate
AUD:USD
0.6840
0.7160
0.7260
Average exchange rate
PGK:USD
0.2837
0.2834
0.2843
Average exchange rate
CAD:USD
0.7669
0.7842
0.7903
Operations
Cadia, Australia
Highlights
Metric
Sep
Jun
FY22
FY23
2022 Qtr
2022 Qtr
Guidance
TRIFR11
mhrs
6.17
11.46
8.26
Total production - gold
oz
142,194
186,766
560,702
560 - 620koz
Total production - copper
t
23,406
28,676
85,383
95 - 115kt
Head grade - gold
g/t
0.81
0.94
0.87
Head grade - copper
%
0.40
0.43
0.39
Sales - gold
oz
147,470
191,734
543,029
Sales - copper
t
24,257
31,195
83,888
All-In Sustaining Cost
$/oz
107
(315)
(124)
All-In Sustaining Cost margin16
$/oz
1,591
2,169
1,921
Cadia TRIFR of 6.17 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period with the Safe Hands intervention program ongoing to reduce hand injuries.
Gold production of 142koz was 24% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade which was in line with expectations, as well as lower mill throughput due to planned maintenance activities to both Concentrator 1 and Concentrator 2. The two stage plant expansion has been completed and progressed into commissioning, with mill throughput rates expected to start ramping up towards 35Mtpa in the December 2022 quarter5,17.
Mining volumes decreased by 17% during the quarter with underground operations temporarily suspended following instability in a ventilation rise. Activities to stabilise the ventilation rise were safely completed in August 2022 and there was no material impact to production, with stockpiles replacing mine feed until underground operations returned to full capacity. The first draw bell for PC2-3 was successfully fired in September 2022 to enable the commencement of undercutting.
Cadia's AISC of $107/oz was higher than the prior period mainly due to lower gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar. Copper concentrate stock levels returned to normal during the quarter following shipping disruptions due to heavy rainfall in April and again in early July.
The findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study are now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter5. The Study is largely complete with a final costing review and necessary approvals currently in progress. The early works program continues to progress, with preliminary works on ventilation systems and other critical path development activities on track.
The Newcrest Board approved the Northern Tailings Storage Facility embankment slump remediation Feasibility Study to execution during the quarter. Detailed design work is in progress with execution works expected to commence in the March 2023 quarter5.
Lihir, Papua New Guinea
Highlights
Metric
Sep
Jun
FY22
FY23
2022 Qtr
2022 Qtr
Guidance
TRIFR11
mhrs
0.53
0.59
1.18
Total production - gold
oz
165,243
212,932
687,445
720 - 840koz
Head grade - gold
g/t
2.15
2.54
2.35
Sales - gold
oz
188,311
206,262
665,993
All-In Sustaining Cost
$/oz
1,436
1,409
1,622
All-In Sustaining Cost margin16
$/oz
262
445
175
Lihir TRIFR of 0.53 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period, reflecting the benefits from the Safe Hands intervention program, as well as the launch of the Lihir Life Saving Rules program targeting mitigation of common behavioural factors to safety incidents.
Gold production of 165koz was 22% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade, reflecting a higher proportion of lower grade ex-pit ore from Phase 15. As highlighted in the June 2022 quarterly report, mill throughput also decreased during the quarter with a planned total plant shutdown in September 2022, in line with the site bi-annual shutdown strategy.
The La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific continued into the quarter with drought conditions being experienced in many parts of New Ireland, including Lihir. Rainfall in the catchment area for the mine was patchy with monthly aggregates almost half of the long-term average. Despite a range of water conservation and harvesting options being implemented in FY22, there were still periods in the quarter where water supply limitations restricted plant throughput, with opportunity costs amounting to ~5koz of gold production. Long-range weather forecasts indicate that La Niña will persist into 2023 and further water restrictions are anticipated in the December 2022 quarter. In response, Lihir is assessing further options to augment current water supply.
Mining volumes continued to increase during the period with Lihir delivering a record total material movement for the second consecutive quarter. Higher mining rates are expected to continue in FY23 in line with the mining improvement program5.
Lihir's AISC of $1,436/oz was 2% higher than the prior period, mainly driven by higher operating costs following scheduled plant maintenance as well as lower gold sales volumes during the quarter, largely offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure.
Newcrest continued to progress the Phase 14A Feasibility Study during the period with ground support works continuing in Bench 1 and mining now underway in Bench 2. The findings of the Phase 14A Feasibility Study remain on track to be released in the December 2022 quarter5.
The Front-End Recovery Project structures, equipment and services are completed with electrical and other services commissioned. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2022 with commissioning expected to be completed in the December 2022 quarter5. The project aims to lower gold loss through the flotation circuits by generating a high-grade flash flotation concentrate from the High Grade Ore 1 (HGO1) grinding circuit.
Lihir - Material Movements
Ore Sources
Metric
Sep
Jun
FY22
2022 Qtr
2022 Qtr
Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a)
kt
2,797
2,104
5,345
Ex-pit to stockpile
kt
1,306
1,966
5,969
Waste
kt
7,059
6,522
26,994
Total Ex-pit
kt
11,161
10,591
38,308
Stockpile reclaim(a)
kt
537
1,222
6,594
Stockpile relocation
kt
3,606
3,390
11,443
Total Other
kt
4,143
4,612
18,038
Total Material Moved
kt
15,305
15,203
56,346
For the September 2022 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.26g/t and sulphur grade was 4.57%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.83g/t and sulphur grade was 5.12%.
Lihir - Processing
Equipment
Metric
Sep
Jun
FY22
2022 Qtr
2022 Qtr
Crushing
kt
3,075
3,326
12,004
Milling
kt
3,146
3,411
12,212
Flotation
kt
2,522
2,490
9,410
Autoclave
kt
1,757
2,067
6,998
