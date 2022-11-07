Newcrest Mining : Telfer mine life further extended with West Dome Stage 8 approval

As highlighted in the September 2022 quarterly report, the Havieron Feasibility Study has been extended beyond the December 2022 quarter to allow further time to maximise value and de-risk the project. An update on timing expectations for the study will be provided as value enhancing options are assessed.

A further 432,479 ounces of planned gold sales have been hedged in the form of Australian dollar gold zero cost collars. The total volume and prices of new hedges implemented for Telfer are as follows:

Telfer is a large scale, low grade mine and its profitability and cash flow are both very sensitive to the realised Australian Dollar gold price. Following the approval of West Dome Stage 8 cutback, Newcrest has completed further hedging of a portion of Telfer's future planned production for FY23 and FY24 to secure margins and support investment in cutbacks and mine development.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said "We are delighted to further extend the life of our Telfer operation, highlighting our ability to maximise the full potential of our assets through our strong technical expertise. Telfer is strategically positioned in the highly prospective Paterson Province and we are continuing to progress several potential options to expand the resource base in the open pits and underground to unlock additional value," said Mr Biswas.

Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding withthe West Dome Stage 8 cutback at its Telfer operation, with the Newcrest Board approving a total investment of A$214 million (~US$150 million) inclusive of mine operating costs and A$73 million (~US$51 million) of capitalised production stripping. The cutback underpins continuity of operations at Telfer, with the mine now expected to extend operations into early FY251.

