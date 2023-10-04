Market Release

5 October 2023

Newcrest announces Special Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) announces that the Newcrest Directors have determined to pay a fully franked special dividend of US$1.10 (Special Dividend) in respect of Newcrest shares held on the Special Dividend Record Date, being 7.00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023.

Payment of the Special Dividend is conditional on the proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme), under which Newcrest will be acquired by Newmont Corporation (via its subsidiary, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd), becoming effective. If the Scheme becomes effective, the Special Dividend will be paid on 27 October 2023.

The key dates in relation to the Special Dividend are set out in the table below.

Action Date Ex-Dividend Date 18 October 2023 Currency Conversion Date 18 October 2023 Record Date 7.00pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023 Election Date - final date to elect to receive foreign currency 19 October 2023 Payment Date 27 October 2023

Payment Currencies

The currencies in which dividend payments will be made are included in the table below: Currency to be paid Shareholders