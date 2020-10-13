Log in
Newcrest Mining : commences trading on the TSX

10/13/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Market Release

14 October 2020

Newcrest commences trading on TSX

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) is pleased to announce that overnight (13 October) its common shares were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NCM". The Company retains its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and its secondary listing on PNG Exchange Market (PNGX), also under the trading symbol "NCM".

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said: "A North American listing is part of our strategy of pursuing growth in the Americas following our 70% acquisition of the Red Chris mine in Canada in 2019 and our investments in Ecuador."

"We have observed an increase in interest from North American investors in the gold sector over the last six months. When combined with our large existing North American shareholder base it makes sense for Newcrest stock to be able to be traded in this time-zone".

"We believe the TSX listing will improve the global visibility of the Company and broaden our access to the large North American capital pool."

There is no equity offering associated with this listing.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

North American Investor

Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Ben Lovick

Ryan Skaleskog

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5334

+1 866 396 0242

+61 450 541 389

+61 407 269 478

+61 403 435 222

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Annie Lawson

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5750

+61 450 541 389

+61 409 869 986

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Annie.Lawson@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne -- www.newcrest.com

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:29:00 UTC

