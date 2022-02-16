Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:23:38 pm
23.56 AUD   +0.26%
05:59pNewcrest 1st Half Net Profit Falls by 46% -- Update
DJ
05:41pNewcrest Mining first-half profit nearly halves on lower production, COVID costs
RE
05:10pNEWCREST MINING : Half Year Results FY22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining first-half profit nearly halves on lower production, COVID costs

02/16/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir and Cadia mines following maintenance activity.

The company earned less for the gold it produced and was also hit with higher labour and freight costs due to a tight sea freight market.

Newcrest's Lihir project in Papua New Guinea was affected by heavy rains and major maintenance activity, while production at its flagship Cadia project in Australia was impacted by the planned upgrade of a mill motor.

The miner reported an underlying profit of $298 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $553 million a year earlier.

Newcrest declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share, down from 15 cents per share a year earlier.

The company said it expects pandemic-related costs between $50 million and $60 million for the full year, compared with its previous forecast of $35 million to $45 million. Newcrest reiterated its annual production outlook. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.94% 1870.338 Delayed Quote.2.28%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.13% 23.56 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.82% 1089.602 Delayed Quote.2.23%
SILVER 0.98% 23.6 Delayed Quote.2.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 330 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 13 763 M 13 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 20,32 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.00%13 775
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.03%50 562
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.48%36 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.37%23 475
PJSC POLYUS-4.52%22 277
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.79%18 839