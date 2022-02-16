Newcrest Mining first-half profit nearly halves on lower production, COVID costs

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output
declined at its Lihir and Cadia mines following maintenance
activity.
The company earned less for the gold it produced and was
also hit with higher labour and freight costs due to a tight sea
freight market.
Newcrest's Lihir project in Papua New Guinea was affected by
heavy rains and major maintenance activity, while production at
its flagship Cadia project in Australia was impacted by the
planned upgrade of a mill motor.
The miner reported an underlying profit of $298 million for
the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $553 million a year
earlier.
Newcrest declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per
share, down from 15 cents per share a year earlier.
The company said it expects pandemic-related costs between
$50 million and $60 million for the full year, compared with its
previous forecast of $35 million to $45 million. Newcrest
reiterated its annual production outlook.
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)