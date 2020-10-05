Newcrest Mining : receives Conditional Approval for TSX Listing

Market Release

6 October 2020

Newcrest receives Conditional Approval for TSX Listing

Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM:ASX) has received conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on 13 October 2020 (Toronto time), subject to meeting customary conditions before listing.

The Company will retain its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and its secondary listing on PNGX Markets, under the trading symbol "NCM".

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said: "A North American listing is part of our strategy of pursuing growth in the Americas following our 70% acquisition of the Red Chris mine in Canada in 2019 and our investments in Ecuador."

"We have observed an increase in interest from North American investors in the gold sector over the last six months. When combined with our large existing North American shareholder base it makes sense for Newcrest stock to be able to be traded in this time-zone".

"We believe the TSX listing will improve the global visibility of the Company and broaden our access to the large North American capital pool."

Newcrest anticipates satisfying the remaining conditions for the listing to proceed and trading in the Company's shares to be able to commence on the TSX on 13 October 2020 (Toronto time).

There is no equity offering planned to be associated with this listing.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

