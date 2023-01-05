Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2023-01-05 am EST
21.60 AUD   +2.56%
Newcrest Mining : receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold

01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Market Release

6 January 2023

Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) announces that it has received early repayment of the gold prepay credit facility in the amount of $173 million (net of withholding taxes) from Lundin Gold Inc. (Lundin Gold).

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay credit facility, together with a stream facility and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020 (see market release dated 30 April 2020). The gold prepay credit facility was a $150 million non-revolving subordinated term credit facility that was fully advanced to Lundin Gold's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurelian Ecuador. The stream facility and the offtake agreement will continue in place following the repayment of the gold prepay credit facility.

Newcrest Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said "With the early repayment from Lundin Gold, Newcrest has now received cash flows of $451 million (net of withholding taxes) from the Fruta del Norte financing facilities since their acquisition, including cash flows of $325 million (net of withholding taxes) from the gold prepay credit facility. This represents an attractive return on this investment and provides Newcrest with additional near-term financial flexibility."

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

North American Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

Rebecca Lay

Vlada Cvijetinovic

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5298

+1 604 335-9202

+61 450 541 389

+61 438 355 511

+1 604 240 2998

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca.Lay@newcrest.com.au

Vlada.Cvijetinovic@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
