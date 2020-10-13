Newcrest Mining : releases Annual Information Form

Market Release

14 October 2020

Newcrest releases Annual Information Form

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has overnight released the attached Annual Information Form (AIF) dated 13 October 2020, for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, and filed it with the Canadian regulatory authorities in connection with Newcrest's secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Important Note

In preparing the AIF, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves were initially classified using the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 edition (the JORC Code). The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code were reconciled to the confidence categories in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 2014 (the CIM Definition Standards). As the confidence category definitions are the same, no modification to the confidence categories was required. Note that NI 43-101 does not allow for Inferred Mineral Resources to be added to other Mineral Resource categories.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the AIF are reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Terminology differences were addressed in that the term "Ore Reserves" in the JORC Code is reported as "Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards, and the term "Proved Ore Reserve" in the JORC Code is reported as "Proven Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards.

Competent Person Statement

The information in the AIF that relates to Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Kevin Gleeson. Mr Gleeson is Newcrest's Head of Mineral Resource Management and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gleeson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion in this AIF of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in the AIF that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Fraser MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager - Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the results.