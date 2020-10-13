Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Newcrest Mining Limited    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
31.69 AUD   -0.35%
05:30pNEWCREST MINING : commences trading on the TSX
PU
05:30pNEWCREST MINING : releases Annual Information Form
PU
09:31aNEWCREST MINING : commences trading on TSX
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest Mining : releases Annual Information Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Market Release

14 October 2020

Newcrest releases Annual Information Form

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has overnight released the attached Annual Information Form (AIF) dated 13 October 2020, for the financial year ended 30 June 2020, and filed it with the Canadian regulatory authorities in connection with Newcrest's secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Important Note

In preparing the AIF, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves were initially classified using the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 edition (the JORC Code). The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code were reconciled to the confidence categories in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 2014 (the CIM Definition Standards). As the confidence category definitions are the same, no modification to the confidence categories was required. Note that NI 43-101 does not allow for Inferred Mineral Resources to be added to other Mineral Resource categories.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the AIF are reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Terminology differences were addressed in that the term "Ore Reserves" in the JORC Code is reported as "Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards, and the term "Proved Ore Reserve" in the JORC Code is reported as "Proven Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards.

Competent Person Statement

The information in the AIF that relates to Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Kevin Gleeson. Mr Gleeson is Newcrest's Head of Mineral Resource Management and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gleeson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion in this AIF of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in the AIF that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Fraser MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager - Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the results.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne -- www.newcrest.com

1

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

North American Investor Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Ben Lovick

Ryan Skaleskog

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5334

+1 866 396 0242

+61 450 541 389

+61 407 269 478

+61 403 435 222

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Annie Lawson

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5750

+61 450 541 389

+61 409 869 986

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Annie.Lawson@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

2

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

of

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

Dated as of October 13, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

GENERAL MATTERS...............................................................................................................................................

1

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION .................................................................................................................

1

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION..................................................................................................

2

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES.......................................................................

2

CURRENCY PRESENTATION AND EXCHANGE DATA ....................................................................................

3

Canadian Dollars per US Dollar....................................................................................................................

3

Canadian Dollars per Australian Dollar ........................................................................................................

3

DESIGNATED FOREIGN ISSUER STATUS ...........................................................................................................

3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .....................................................................................................................................

4

Name, Address and Incorporation.................................................................................................................

4

Intercorporate Relationships..........................................................................................................................

4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS..................................................................................................

5

Company Overview.......................................................................................................................................

5

Three Year Corporate History.......................................................................................................................

6

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS.......................................................................................................................

11

Operations ...................................................................................................................................................

12

Development Projects..................................................................................................................................

15

Exploration..................................................................................................................................................

16

Competitive Strengths .................................................................................................................................

17

Business Strategy ........................................................................................................................................

19

Recent Developments..................................................................................................................................

20

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources ...................................................................................................

22

Note regarding Red Chris Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources .........................................................

31

Sales and Marketing ....................................................................................................................................

31

Competition.................................................................................................................................................

34

Employees and Labour Relations................................................................................................................

35

MATERIAL PROPERTIES ......................................................................................................................................

35

Cadia Operation...........................................................................................................................................

35

Lihir Operation............................................................................................................................................

55

Wafi-Golpu Project.....................................................................................................................................

70

LEGAL AND REGULATORY MATTERS .............................................................................................................

92

Mining Regulation.......................................................................................................................................

92

Health, Safety and Environment..................................................................................................................

99

Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions During FY2020 ....................................................................

106

RISK FACTORS .....................................................................................................................................................

106

-i-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:29:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
05:30pNEWCREST MINING : commences trading on the TSX
PU
05:30pNEWCREST MINING : releases Annual Information Form
PU
09:31aNEWCREST MINING : commences trading on TSX
AQ
10/12NEWCREST MINING : - Cadia expansion and Lihir recovery improvement projects appr..
AQ
10/11Australia shares flat as investors await earnings, production results
RE
10/11NEWCREST MINING : Advances Its Options
AQ
10/08Australia shares open higher as U.S. stimulus talks progress
RE
10/08NEWCREST MINING : Cadia expansion & Lihir recovery improvement projects approved
AQ
10/08NEWCREST MINING : Cadia expansion & Lihir recovery improvement projects approved
PU
10/08NEWCREST MINING : Approves A$236 Million for Projects to Improve Gold Recoveries
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 551 M - -
Net income 2021 1 141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 25 805 M 18 492 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,79 $
Last Close Price 31,69 $
Spread / Highest target 0,40%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.76%18 667
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.83%50 588
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.61%49 928
POLYUS137.18%29 609
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.73.27%22 898
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.22%19 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group