End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
23.12 AUD   +1.54%
Newcrest Mining : releases Annual Information Form

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
Market Release

7 December 2021

onlyNewcrest releases Annual Information Form

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has released the attached Annual Information Form (AIF) dated 6 December 2021, for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, and filed it with the Canadian regulatory authorities in connection with Newcrest's secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

useImportant Note

In preparing the AIF, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves were initially classified using the 2012 edition of the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (the JORC Code). The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code were reconciled to the confidence categories in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 2014 (the CIM Definition Standards). As the confidence category definitions are the same, no modification to the confidence categories was required. Note that NI 43-101 does not allow for Inferred Mineral Resources to be added to other Mineral Resource categories.

personalMineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the AIF are reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Terminology differences were addressed in that the term "Ore Reserves" in the JORC Code is reported as "Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards, and the term "Proved Ore Reserve" in the JORC Code is reported as "Proven Mineral Reserves" using the CIM Definition Standards.

Competent Person Statement

The information in the AIF that relates to Mineral Resources and Ore/ Mineral Reserves is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Ms Jillian Terry. Ms Terry is the Head of Mineral Resource Management, a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2021 Remuneration Report. She is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ms Terry has sufficient experience which is

r levant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms Terry consents to the inclusion of the material in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in the AIF that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on and fairly Forepresents information compiled by Mr Fraser MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager -

Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2021 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. He consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the results.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne -- www.newcrest.com

1

North American Investor Enquiries: Ryan Skaleskog
+1 866 396 0242
+61 403 435 222 Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

The information in the AIF that relates to the financial metrics and forecast Life of Mine (LOM) of the Golpu Project on page103 has been extracted from the Wafi-Golpu Project, Morobe Province, Papua New Guinea, NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 30, 2020 (the Golpu Technical Report) which is available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile. The information in the AIF that relates to the financial metrics and forecast LOM of the Red Chris Project on pages 83 to 84 has been extracted from the Red Chris Technical Report as disclosed to the ASX dated 30 November 2021 which is

onlyavailable to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

The Mineral Resources and Ore/ Mineral Reserves underpinning the production targets on which such

i formation is based are also specified in the Golpu Technical Report and the Red Chris Technical Report, and they have been prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with Appendix 5A of the ASX Listing Rules. Newcrest confirms that all material assumptions underpinning such production targets and forecast financial information in the Golpu Technical Report and the Red Chris Technical Report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

useThe information in the AIF that relates to Mineral Resources and Ore/ Mineral Reserves has been extracted from the releases titled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2020" (the Annual Statement); "Cadia PC1-2Pre-Feasibility Study delivers attractive returns" dated 19 August 2021 (the Cadia release); "Lihir PFS supports gold production growth to 1Mozpa+ from FY24" dated 12 October 2021 (the Lihir release); "Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study confirms Tier 1 potential'' dated 12 October 2021 (the Red Chris release) and "Havieron PFS Stage 1 delivers solid returns and growth for future base" dated 12 October 2021 (the Havieron release). The Annual Statement, original Cadia release, the original Lihir release, the original Red Chris release and the original Havieron release (together, the original releases) are

personalvailable to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile. Newcrest confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original releases and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original releases continue to apply and have not materially changed. Newcrest confirms that the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original releases.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389 Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

ForMedia Enquiries:

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272 Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

2

For personal use only

36055-2022 33702320.15

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

of

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Dated as of 6 December, 2021

For personal use only

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

GENERAL MATTERS...............................................................................................................................................

1

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION .................................................................................................................

1

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION..................................................................................................

2

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES.......................................................................

3

CURRENCY PRESENTATION AND EXCHANGE DATA ....................................................................................

3

Canadian Dollars per US Dollar....................................................................................................................

3

Canadian Dollars per Australian Dollar ........................................................................................................

4

DESIGNATED FOREIGN ISSUER STATUS ...........................................................................................................

4

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .....................................................................................................................................

4

Name, Address and Incorporation.................................................................................................................

4

Intercorporate Relationships..........................................................................................................................

4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS..................................................................................................

5

Company Overview.......................................................................................................................................

5

Three Year Corporate History .......................................................................................................................

6

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS.......................................................................................................................

13

Operations ...................................................................................................................................................

13

Development Projects..................................................................................................................................

16

Exploration..................................................................................................................................................

17

Competitive Strengths .................................................................................................................................

19

Business Strategy ........................................................................................................................................

21

Recent Developments..................................................................................................................................

22

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources ...................................................................................................

23

Sales and Marketing ....................................................................................................................................

31

Competition.................................................................................................................................................

34

Employees and Labour Relations................................................................................................................

34

MATERIAL PROPERTIES ......................................................................................................................................

35

Cadia Operation...........................................................................................................................................

35

Lihir Operation............................................................................................................................................

54

Red Chris Operation....................................................................................................................................

68

Wafi-Golpu Project.....................................................................................................................................

84

LEGAL AND REGULATORY MATTERS...........................................................................................................

104

Mining Regulation.....................................................................................................................................

104

Health, Safety and Environment................................................................................................................

110

Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions During FY2021 ....................................................................

117

RISK FACTORS .....................................................................................................................................................

117

DIVIDEND RECORD AND POLICY....................................................................................................................

143

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ........................................................................................................................................

144

Description of Ordinary Shares .................................................................................................................

144

Description of Corporate Unsecured Senior Notes ...................................................................................

144

-i-

36055-2022 33702320.15

For personal use only

Credit Ratings............................................................................................................................................

145

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................

145

Trading Price and Volume ........................................................................................................................

145

PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................................................................................

146

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS..............................................................................................................................

147

Name, Occupation and Security Holding ..................................................................................................

147

Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers ..................................................................................

149

Corporate Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies ........................................................................................

149

Penalties or Sanctions................................................................................................................................

149

Conflicts of Interest...................................................................................................................................

150

Indebtedness of Directors and Senior Officers..........................................................................................

150

AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE ........................................................................................................................

150

Audit and Risk Committee Charter ...........................................................................................................

150

Composition of the Audit and Risk Committee ........................................................................................

150

Relevant Education and Experience..........................................................................................................

150

External Auditor Service Fees...................................................................................................................

151

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS.......................................

151

AUDITOR ...............................................................................................................................................................

152

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR..............................................................................................................

152

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS....................................................................................................................................

152

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ...........................................................................................................................

152

GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS ................................................................................................................

153

APPENDIX A .........................................................................................................................................................

A-1

APPENDIX B..........................................................................................................................................................

B-1

-ii-

36055-2022 33702320.15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
