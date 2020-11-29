Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Newcrest Mining Limited    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newcrest Mining : signs Havieron Joint Venture Agreement and expands its presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province

11/29/2020 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Release

30 November 2020

Newcrest signs Havieron Joint Venture Agreement and expands its presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has entered into a fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold plc (Greatland Gold) for the Havieron Project which is located 45km east of its existing Telfer operation, and has agreed to provide Greatland Gold with a US$50 million loan to fund certain early works and growth drilling activities at the Project.

Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60%.

Additionally, Newcrest has entered into a Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement with respect to Greatland Gold's Black Hills and Paterson Range East exploration licences, through a new joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold called the Juri Joint Venture.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said "We are excited to extend our relationship with Greatland Gold and expand our presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province. The Havieron Joint Venture and Loan Agreements support the continued progress at Havieron with the potential to deliver commercial production within two to three years from the commencement of the decline. The Juri Joint Venture complements our strong pipeline of exploration prospects and the associated tenements are favourably located in close proximity to our established Telfer operation."

Havieron Joint Venture Agreement

A fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement between Newcrest and Greatland Gold for the Havieron Project has now been finalised. This agreement provides a formal framework between the two parties beyond the existing Farm-in Agreement1 and facilitates the expansion of exploration and early works activities, including the construction of a box-cut and a decline.2 Newcrest's ability to earn a 70% interest through expenditure of US$65 million and the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study remains unchanged. Newcrest is the Manager of the Joint Venture.

The fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement also records the intention of the parties that:

    • Prior to the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study, Greatland Gold will fund its 30% share of early works and growth drilling activities3 and after the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study Greatland Gold will fund its proportional share of all joint venture expenditure towards the delivery of the Feasibility Study. This funding will be via a new US$50 million Loan Agreement provided by Newcrest; and
    • Newcrest will deliver the Pre-Feasibility Study (incorporating ongoing growth drilling activities) in Stage 4.
  2. The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest and under the terms of the Farm-in Agreement which commenced in May 2019, Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through the expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a Pre- Feasibility Study over a six year period. At the end of the farm-in period, Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at fair market value.
  3. Subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, permits, internal and regulatory requirements.
  4. Early works expenditure comprises expenditure on the decline and associated works, including the Havieron camp, access roads and related surface infrastructure. Growth drilling expenditure comprises exploration expenditure in connection with growth drilling outside of the area of the initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate which is expected to be delivered in the December 2020 quarter.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne -- www.newcrest.com

1

Consequently, Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60% (Greatland Gold 40%).

The Havieron Joint Venture Agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program and Feasibility Study and a positive Decision to Mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.4

Loan Agreement

Newcrest and Greatland Gold have entered into a Loan Agreement which will provide Greatland Gold with access to loan facilities totalling US$50 million.

Interest on the loans will accrue at LIBOR (or its successor rate, if applicable) plus 8%.

The Loan Agreement has been secured against Greatland Gold's joint venture interest and will be used to fund its 30% share of early works and growth drilling activities up to the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study and, thereafter, joint venture expenditure requirements towards completion of a Feasibility Study. The loan is repayable from 80% of the net proceeds from Greatland Gold's share of production at Havieron.

Should Newcrest exercise its option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest at fair market value at the end of the farm-in period, the amount outstanding under the Loan Agreement will be offset against the purchase price payable by Newcrest.

Juri Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement

Newcrest has also entered into the Juri Joint Venture which is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold, with respect to its Black Hills (E45/4512) and Paterson Range East (E45/4928) Projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation. The new joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has been granted an initial 25% joint venture interest with the potential to earn up to a 75% joint venture interest through total expenditure of A$20 million over a two stage earn-in, across a five year period. Greatland Gold will manage the Juri Joint Venture until the end of calendar year 2021, after which Newcrest will have the right to be appointed as Manager.

Newcrest and Greatland Gold have agreed an exploration programme until the end of calendar year 2021 which is anticipated to drill test priority targets, including the Parlay target within the Black Hills Project and the Goliath, Outamind and Los Diablos targets within the Paterson Range East Project. Additionally, geophysical work will be conducted in calendar year 2021 to identify other potential targets within both Projects.

Newcrest also retains a right of first refusal over Greatland Gold's Scallywag Project (E45/4701) under the Havieron Joint Venture Agreement.

4 Other customary joint venture terms apply and pre-emptive rights apply in respect of any proposal by a JV participant to enter into a metal streaming or royalty transaction.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

2

Map of Tenements and Tenement Blocks

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

3

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

North American Investor Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Ben Lovick

Ryan Skaleskog

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5334

+1 866 396 0242

+61 450 541 389

+61 407 269 478

+61 403 435 222

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries:

Tom Dixon

Annie Lawson

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 3 9522 5750

+61 450 541 389

+61 409 869 986

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Annie.Lawson@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 21:48:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
04:49pNEWCREST MINING : signs Havieron Joint Venture Agreement and expands its presenc..
PU
04:22pField narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job
RE
11/26Australia, NZ shares slip as investors shun risk on bleak U.S. jobs data
RE
11/23Australia shares at near 9-month peak as vaccine news spurs recovery hopes
RE
11/20Australia shares snap four-day rally as virus outbreaks weigh
RE
11/19Australian shares end higher as financials gain; NZ falls
RE
11/10Australian shares gain for fifth session; NZ eyes c.bank decision
RE
11/10NEWCREST MINING : Withdrawal of Item 6 (amendments to the Constitution) at Annua..
PU
11/08Australia shares hit more than 8-month high on Biden win; NZ at record peak
RE
11/05Australian shares eye best week in four as U.S. election results trickle in
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 16 293 M 16 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 24,95 $
Last Close Price 20,01 $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%16 308
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED13.97%7 039
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORPORATION LIMITED12.03%7 030
ALAMOS GOLD INC.36.78%3 240
CENTERRA GOLD INC.18.20%2 819
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION49.47%2 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ