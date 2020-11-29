Newcrest Mining : signs Havieron Joint Venture Agreement and expands its presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province

30 November 2020

Newcrest signs Havieron Joint Venture Agreement and expands its presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has entered into a fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold plc (Greatland Gold) for the Havieron Project which is located 45km east of its existing Telfer operation, and has agreed to provide Greatland Gold with a US$50 million loan to fund certain early works and growth drilling activities at the Project.

Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60%.

Additionally, Newcrest has entered into a Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement with respect to Greatland Gold's Black Hills and Paterson Range East exploration licences, through a new joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold called the Juri Joint Venture.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said "We are excited to extend our relationship with Greatland Gold and expand our presence in the highly prospective Paterson Province. The Havieron Joint Venture and Loan Agreements support the continued progress at Havieron with the potential to deliver commercial production within two to three years from the commencement of the decline. The Juri Joint Venture complements our strong pipeline of exploration prospects and the associated tenements are favourably located in close proximity to our established Telfer operation."

Havieron Joint Venture Agreement

A fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement between Newcrest and Greatland Gold for the Havieron Project has now been finalised. This agreement provides a formal framework between the two parties beyond the existing Farm-in Agreement1 and facilitates the expansion of exploration and early works activities, including the construction of a box-cut and a decline.2 Newcrest's ability to earn a 70% interest through expenditure of US$65 million and the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study remains unchanged. Newcrest is the Manager of the Joint Venture.

The fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement also records the intention of the parties that:

Prior to the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study, Greatland Gold will fund its 30% share of early works and growth drilling activities 3 and after the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study Greatland Gold will fund its proportional share of all joint venture expenditure towards the delivery of the Feasibility Study. This funding will be via a new US$50 million Loan Agreement provided by Newcrest; and

