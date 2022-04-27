Log in
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/27 08:39:24 pm EDT
26.67 AUD   -1.15%
04/26Australian shares extend falls as tech, financials drag
RE
04/22Australian shares snap 5-day winning streak as miners fall
RE
04/20Australian shares edge up on $14.8 bln bid for Ramsay Health Care
RE
Newcrest Says Cadia Project Facing Head Winds From Covid, Inflation -- Commodity Comment

04/27/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Newcrest Mining Ltd. on Thursday reported an increase in gold output for the three months through March, and revised estimates for fiscal-year output, costs and capital expenditure. Here are some remarks from its quarterly operations report.


On 3Q gold output:

"Gold production was 10% higher than the prior period driven by higher mill throughput at Cadia following completion of the SAG mill motor replacement and upgrade in the December 2021 quarter, the addition of production from Brucejack following completion of the transaction on 9 March 2022, and improved gold head grade and recovery at Lihir. Gold head grade [at Cadia] also increased in the quarter with a higher proportion of high grade stockpile fed to the mill to reduce stockpile levels following the SAG mill motor replacement in the prior period."


On FY gold output:

"Newcrest has updated its group guidance for FY22 following completion of the Pretium transaction on 9 March 2022. Higher gold production and a lower all-in sustaining cost is now anticipated, with production stripping and major capital expenditure expected to be lower due to Covid-19 related disruptions to projects and reduced activity at Lihir. Lihir is expected to deliver around the bottom of its original production guidance range (circa 700,000 [troy] ounces) for FY22 with a strong fourth quarter anticipated due to lower planned maintenance and improved pumping capacity in Phase 14 which is expected to increase delivery of higher grade ore to the mill."


On Cadia mine expansion:

"The two-stage Cadia Expansion Project is on track for completion during the September 2022 quarter with key activities well progressed including the development of Panel Cave 2-3, increasing mill capacity to 35 million [metric] tons per annum, improvements to enhance gold and copper recovery, and other associated infrastructure. Although the project remains on track, Covid-19 related disruptions continue to impact resourcing and costs remain under pressure due to inflation."


On Lihir operations:

"There was a significant improvement in mined volumes in Phase 14 compared to the prior period despite heavy rain continuing throughout the quarter. During the June 2022 quarter, mining will continue to focus on Phase 14 and Phase 15 to increase delivery of higher grade ore to the mill, which is well supported by resource definition drilling in these targeted ore zones. Mill throughput is also expected to improve in the June quarter following completion of a scheduled plant shutdown in March 2022."


On Brucejack mine:

"Newcrest has identified a range of opportunities to maximize the long-term potential and value of the Brucejack mine and associated district-scale potential. A three phase transformation program has commenced, which includes a range of initiatives that will leverage Newcrest's experience and expertise to deliver long term value for all stakeholders. As part of this transformation program, Newcrest is assessing the potential to increase the process plant capacity from the current permitted processing rate of 3,800 tons per day to between 4,500 to 5,000 tons per day."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1958ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.71218 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.25315 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.7793 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.0546 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
GOLD -0.05% 1884.22 Delayed Quote.3.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.013054 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.6531 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.11% 26.67 Delayed Quote.10.21%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
04/26Australian shares extend falls as tech, financials drag
RE
04/22Australian shares snap 5-day winning streak as miners fall
RE
04/20Australian shares edge up on $14.8 bln bid for Ramsay Health Care
RE
04/19Australian shares hit 3-1/2-month closing high on mining, energy boost
RE
04/18Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares to over 3-month high
RE
04/13Mining, energy stocks lift Australia shares on firm commodity prices
RE
04/13NEWCREST MINING : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/13Australia shares end higher on gains in miners, EML Payments
RE
04/12Entree Resources Names Mining Industry Veteran Allan Moss to Board
MT
04/11Australian shares slip as weak commodities weigh
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 391 M - -
Net income 2022 913 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 17 106 M 17 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,20 $
Average target price 21,98 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Phil Stephenson Chief Operating Officer-Australia & Americas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED10.21%17 517
NEWMONT CORPORATION16.30%57 246
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.17%39 842
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED5.40%25 495
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-0.54%23 375
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.19%20 512