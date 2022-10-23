Newcrest Suspends Brucejack Operations After 'Critical Incident'

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Newcrest Mining Ltd. on Monday said all mining and processing operations at its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada, have been suspended until further notice after what it called a critical incident involving a worker from its mining and development contractor, Procon.

Newcrest said the incident occurred on Saturday and that the mine rescue team "is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location." It didn't elaborate further but said an investigation is underway.

