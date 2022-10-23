Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:43 2022-10-23 pm EDT
17.63 AUD   +4.72%
05:54pNewcrest Suspends Brucejack Operations After 'Critical Incident'
DJ
10/21GBM Resources Executes $16 Million Farm-in Deal With Newcrest Mining
MT
10/21Australian shares end lower on hawkish U.S Fed narrative
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newcrest Suspends Brucejack Operations After 'Critical Incident'

10/23/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. on Monday said all mining and processing operations at its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada, have been suspended until further notice after what it called a critical incident involving a worker from its mining and development contractor, Procon.

Newcrest said the incident occurred on Saturday and that the mine rescue team "is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location." It didn't elaborate further but said an investigation is underway.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-22 1954ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.69% 1666.15 Delayed Quote.-11.05%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 4.58% 17.625 Delayed Quote.-31.25%
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 627 M - -
Net income 2023 755 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 9 495 M 9 495 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,66 $
Average target price 16,16 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Maria Esperanza Sanz Perez Secretary, Chief Legal, Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-31.25%9 495
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.68%33 628
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.68%26 424
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.95%19 598
POLYUS-35.94%18 464
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.83%14 690