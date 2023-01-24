Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:09 2023-01-24 am EST
23.39 AUD   +0.82%
05:42pNewcrest quarterly gold output falls nearly 3% on mine suspension
RE
05:34pNewcrest 2Q Gold Output, Costs Down On-Quarter
DJ
05:30pNewcrest Mining : Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Study unlocks value with upside potential
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcrest quarterly gold output falls nearly 3% on mine suspension

01/24/2023 | 05:42pm EST
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining said on Wednesday gold production fell 2.8% in the second quarter from the first, hurt by lower mill throughput at a Papua New Guinea mine and temporary suspension of operations at a plant in Canada.

Australia's largest gold miner said drought conditions due to the La Niña weather pattern limited water supply to the Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea, hurting gold production. Unplanned downtime at the plant also hurt output.

Additionally, a fatality at the Brucejack mine in Canada resulted in suspension of operations for about three weeks in October.

The gold miners expects gold production at Lihir and Brucejack to increase in the second half of fiscal 2023.

Newcrest said it produced 512,130 ounces (oz) of the precious metal in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 527,115 oz in the September quarter, missing Citi estimate of 552,700 oz.

Gold miners had a volatile 2022, as bullion prices were swayed by a global rise in interest rates, and fears of an impending recession. Spot gold rose nearly 10% in the December quarter. (Reporting by Echha Jain and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVYA 0.67% 0.03 Real-time Quote.-18.36%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.82% 23.39 Delayed Quote.13.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.35% 1136.59 Real-time Quote.6.50%
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 686 M - -
Net income 2023 771 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 14 704 M 14 704 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 16,50 $
Average target price 17,19 $
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
