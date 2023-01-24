Newcrest quarterly gold output falls nearly 3% on mine suspension

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining
said on Wednesday gold production fell 2.8% in the second
quarter from the first, hurt by lower mill throughput at a Papua
New Guinea mine and temporary suspension of operations at a
plant in Canada.
Australia's largest gold miner said drought conditions
due to the La Niña weather pattern limited water supply to the
Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea, hurting gold production.
Unplanned downtime at the plant also hurt output.
Additionally, a fatality at the Brucejack mine in Canada
resulted in suspension of operations for about three weeks in
October.
The gold miners expects gold production at Lihir and
Brucejack to increase in the second half of fiscal 2023.
Newcrest said it produced 512,130 ounces (oz) of the
precious metal in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with
527,115 oz in the September quarter, missing Citi estimate of
552,700 oz.
Gold miners had a volatile 2022, as bullion prices were
swayed by a global rise in interest rates, and fears of an
impending recession. Spot gold rose nearly 10% in the
December quarter.
(Reporting by Echha Jain and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel)