  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:40 2023-04-06 am EDT
28.28 AUD   +0.89%
05:23pNewmont Sweetens Takeover Proposal for Australia's Newcrest
DJ
04/07Newcrest Mining, Wafi-Golpu JV Signs MoU With Papua New Guinea for Copper-Gold Project
MT
04/06Harmony Gold Mining Signs MoU for Papua New Guinea Gold Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont Sweetens Takeover Proposal for Australia's Newcrest

04/10/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Newcrest Mining Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received a sweetened takeover proposal from Newmont Corp. that gives Australia's largest listed gold miner an enterprise value of 32.0 billion Australian dollars (US$21.3 billion).

Under the revised proposal, shareholders in Melbourne-based Newcrest would receive 0.400 Newmont share for each Newcrest share they hold. That compares to a Feb. 5 all-stock proposal at a price of 0.380 Newmont share for each Newcrest share, which the Australian miner rejected as too low.

Also, the latest bid allows Newcrest to pay a special dividend of up to US$1.10 per share.

Newcrest said it has agreed to allow Newmont to conduct the necessary due diligence to draw up a binding proposal.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1923ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.69% 1991.3 Delayed Quote.10.06%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.89% 28.28 Delayed Quote.37.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 705 M - -
Net income 2023 786 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 16 808 M 16 722 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,85 $
Average target price 18,20 $
Spread / Average Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.02%16 811
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.28%41 354
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.56%34 539
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.75%25 853
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.26.41%22 382
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED47.68%11 191
