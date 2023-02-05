Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:43:11 2023-02-05 pm EST
24.91 AUD   +10.96%
05:50pNewcrest Mining : Non-binding indicative offer from Newmont
PU
05:49pAustralian gold miner Newcrest gets $16.9 billion buyout offer from Newmont Corp
RE
05:42pNewmont makes $16.9 bln offer for Australia's Newcrest
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont makes $16.9 bln offer for Australia's Newcrest

02/05/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Global gold miner Newmont Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion takeover offer for Australia's No. 1 goldminer Newcrest Mining Ltd., Newcrest said on Monday in a deal that would leverage both miners' operations in Australia and Canada.

The offer price implies a premium of about 21% to Newcrest's last closing value of A$22.450, where Newcrest shareholders will receive 0.380 Newmont shares per every Newcrest share.

"The Newcrest board, together with its financial and legal advisers, is considering the indicative proposal," the Australian gold miner said.

The deal would be attractive for Newmont considering Newcrest's top class Cadia asset in Australia and its expanding footprint in North America, said senior investment officer Andy Forster of Argo Investments in Sydney.

"It's probably pretty good timing. Newcrest is a bit vulnerable at the minute with its leadership transition," he added.

Newcrest has been expected to announce a new chief executive this year after Sandeep Biswas said in December he would retire from his role after eight years.

Sherry Duhe, formerly chief financial officer, who joined Newcrest in February last year, is interim chief executive while a global internal and external search for a replacement is underway.

The offer follows a rejected stock bid of 0.363 Newmont share per every Newcrest share, which the Australian gold miner consider "would not deliver sufficiently compelling value to Newcrest shareholders and on that basis."

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.41% 9.69 Delayed Quote.7.94%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 11.07% 24.91 Delayed Quote.8.77%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
05:50pNewcrest Mining : Non-binding indicative offer from Newmont
PU
05:49pAustralian gold miner Newcrest gets $16.9 billion buyout offer from Newmont Corp
RE
05:42pNewmont makes $16.9 bln offer for Australia's Newcrest
RE
02/03TRADING UPDATES: GCP Infra hails NAV rise; Jadestone profits from oil
AN
02/02Australian shares rise on healthcare boost, set for fifth weekly gain
RE
02/01Australian shares rise after Fed slows rate hikes
RE
01/26Australian shares rise on boost from miners and banks; Fortescue climbs
RE
01/26Greatland gold plc - havieron exploration and development update
AQ
01/26Newcrest Mining Produces 512,000 Gold Ounces in Fiscal Q2
MT
01/25Newcrest Mining Kept at Market Perform by BMO as Q4 Production Misses Estimates; Price ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 640 M - -
Net income 2023 757 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 13 931 M 13 931 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,63 $
Average target price 17,73 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.77%13 931
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.08%39 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.82%32 216
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED5.71%23 922
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.40%19 918
POLYUS0.00%16 048