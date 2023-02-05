Newmont makes $16.9 bln offer for Australia's Newcrest

MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Global gold miner Newmont
Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion
takeover offer for Australia's No. 1 goldminer Newcrest Mining
Ltd., Newcrest said on Monday in a deal that would
leverage both miners' operations in Australia and Canada.
The offer price implies a premium of about 21% to
Newcrest's last closing value of A$22.450, where Newcrest
shareholders will receive 0.380 Newmont shares per every
Newcrest share.
"The Newcrest board, together with its financial and legal
advisers, is considering the indicative proposal," the
Australian gold miner said.
The deal would be attractive for Newmont considering
Newcrest's top class Cadia asset in Australia and its expanding
footprint in North America, said senior investment officer Andy
Forster of Argo Investments in Sydney.
"It's probably pretty good timing. Newcrest is a bit
vulnerable at the minute with its leadership transition," he
added.
Newcrest has been expected to announce a new chief
executive this year after Sandeep Biswas said in December he
would retire from his role after eight years.
Sherry Duhe, formerly chief financial officer, who joined
Newcrest in February last year, is interim chief executive while
a global internal and external search for a replacement is
underway.
The offer follows a rejected stock bid of 0.363 Newmont
share per every Newcrest share, which the Australian gold miner
consider "would not deliver sufficiently compelling value to
Newcrest shareholders and on that basis."
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in
Melbourne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)