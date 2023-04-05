Advanced search
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
2023-04-05
27.94 AUD   +2.72%
12:08aShares in Newmont Target Newcrest Reach Nearly 12-Month High
DJ
04/04Australian shares hit nearly 4-week high as gold, tech stocks advance
RE
04/03Australian shares inch higher ahead of RBA decision; gold stocks shine
RE
Shares in Newmont Target Newcrest Reach Nearly 12-Month High

04/05/2023 | 12:08am EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Shares in Newcrest Mining Ltd. jumped to their highest level in nearly a year Wednesday, risking complicating talks with Newmont Corp., which wants to buy Australia's largest listed gold producer.

Newcrest's stock touched a high of 28.15 Australian dollars (US$19.01) a share in early Sydney trading and was recently fetching A$27.92 a share, up 2.7% on Tuesday's closing price. The miner's shares were benefiting from gains in the price of gold, which surged above US$2,000 a troy ounce after soft U.S. data raised concerns about an economic slowdown.

It is the highest value for Newcrest's stock since late April 2022.

Newmont, based in Colorado and the world's top gold producer, submitted a conditional and nonbinding indicative proposal Feb. 5 to acquire the Australian company at a price of 0.380 Newmont share for each Newcrest share. Newcrest at the time said the all-stock proposal implied an offer price of A$27.16 a Newcrest share--what was then a 21% premium to its stock price--which it rejected as too low.

The roughly US$17 billion bid was a sweetened offer from an initial rebuffed approach that wasn't made public and that valued each Newcrest share at 0.363 Newmont share.

Newcrest offered to give its American rival access to limited nonpublic information to work out if it wants to increase its offer.

The Australian company's shares have climbed by roughly 25% since the bid was made public in February. Over the same period, Newmont's shares are up by 3.0%.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0007ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.04% 2023.14 Delayed Quote.7.32%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 2.76% 27.94 Delayed Quote.27.76%
