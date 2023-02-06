Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Newcrest Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:31 2023-02-06 am EST
24.53 AUD   +9.27%
02:27pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
01:16pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
11:58aFTSE pulls back from record high on rate worries
AN
Wall St edges lower as Fed fears mount

02/06/2023 | 02:27pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Miner Newmont drops on Newcrest bid

*

Chinese stocks fall on geopolitical jitters

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices, adds market details)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting rates.

Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's dovish rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States may avoid a recession as inflation is coming down while the labor market remains strong.

"As the economy is proving to be more resilient, the odds of recession are dwindling and then there's less of a need for rate hikes or rate cuts, more imminently because of the diminishing odds of a hard landing in the first half of this year," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist and portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

After taking a hit in 2022, U.S. equities have recovered strongly in 2023, led by megacap growth stocks amid short-lived hopes that the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes, which in turn could alleviate some pressure on equity valuations.

Money market participants now see the benchmark rate peaking at 5.1% by July, in line with what most policymakers have backed repeatedly.

Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note extended gains to a month's high.

On the corporate side, analysts expect quarterly earnings of S&P 500 firms declining 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

At 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.05 points, or 0.1%, to 33,892.96, the S&P 500 lost 21.7 points, or 0.52%, to 4,114.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.69 points, or 0.75%, to 11,917.27.

Tyson Foods Inc plunged 4.7% after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

Miner Newmont Corp slid 4.8% on its $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining Ltd to build a global gold behemoth.

Contrary to the overall trend, Tesla Inc climbed 3% after a U.S. jury on Friday found Chief Executive Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric-vehicle maker private.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks such as Pinduoduo Inc and Baidu Inc fell 3.1% and 1.0%, respectively, on geopolitical concerns after a U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Many of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red, except for consumer discretionary, utilities and consumer staples.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 18 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.68813 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BAIDU, INC. -0.43% 142.53 Delayed Quote.25.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.20244 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7433 Delayed Quote.1.00%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 33856.02 Real-time Quote.2.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.61% 1.0724 Delayed Quote.0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.75% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.12% 11871.29 Real-time Quote.14.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.62991 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 9.27% 24.53 Delayed Quote.18.85%
PINDUODUO INC. -2.05% 93.73 Delayed Quote.17.29%
TESLA, INC. 2.71% 194.99 Delayed Quote.54.23%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -4.95% 60.81 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 645 M - -
Net income 2023 756 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 15 222 M 15 222 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,08 $
Average target price 17,70 $
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED18.85%13 931
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.61%39 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.82%32 216
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.87%23 922
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.40%19 918
POLYUS0.00%16 048