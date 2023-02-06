Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newcrest Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCM   AU000000NCM7

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04:28:06 2023-02-06 pm EST
24.53 AUD    0.00%
04:30pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
04:00pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
02:27pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps

02/06/2023 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Miner Newmont drops on Newcrest bid

*

Chinese stocks fall on geopolitical jitters

*

Dow down 0.11%, S&P 500 down 0.62%, Nasdaq down 1.00%

(Adds market details after close of trading, updates prices)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting interest rates.

Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth.

"We got that blowout jobs report, and people have had to reassess what the outlook for the Fed and the economy is. Tomorrow it will be interesting to see if Powell continues his transformation from hawk to dove," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States may avoid a recession as inflation is coming down while the labor market remains strong.

After taking a hit in 2022, U.S. equities have recovered strongly in 2023, led by megacap growth stocks amid short-lived hopes that the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes, which in turn could alleviate some pressure on equity valuations.

Money market participants now see the benchmark rate peaking at 5.1% by July, in line with what most policymakers have backed repeatedly.

Yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note extended gains to a four-week high.

On the corporate side, analysts expect quarterly earnings of S&P 500 firms to decline 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 35.85 points, or 0.11%, at 33,890.16, the S&P 500 lost 25.44 points, or 0.62%, to 4,111.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.51 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.17 billion shares, compared with the 11.858 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Tyson Foods Inc fell 4.6% after missing analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit.

Miner Newmont Corp slid 4.5% on its $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining Ltd to build a global gold behemoth.

Contrary to the overall trend, Tesla Inc rose 2.5% after a U.S. jury on Friday found Chief Executive Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric-vehicle maker private.

Meme stocks, such as AMC Entertainment and Gamestop , also gained steam late in the session, ending 11.8% and 7.2% higher, respectively.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks such as Pinduoduo Inc fell 1.9% on geopolitical concerns after a U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red, except for utilities and consumer staples.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 19 new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 11.84% 6.8 Delayed Quote.49.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.68825 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.20207 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.7431 Delayed Quote.1.00%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 33891.02 Real-time Quote.2.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.60% 1.07246 Delayed Quote.0.85%
GAMESTOP CORP. 7.24% 23.86 Delayed Quote.20.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.75% 0.012077 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.00% 11887.45 Real-time Quote.14.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.36% 0.63037 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 9.27% 24.53 Delayed Quote.18.85%
PINDUODUO INC. -1.92% 93.81 Delayed Quote.15.03%
TESLA, INC. 2.52% 194.76 Delayed Quote.54.23%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -4.61% 61.08 Delayed Quote.2.86%
All news about NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
04:30pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
04:00pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
02:27pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
01:16pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
11:58aFTSE pulls back from record high on rate worries
AN
11:03aWall St edges lower on Fed fears; Tyson Foods slides
RE
10:38aCommodities, financials drag TSX lower amid rate worries
RE
09:12aWall St set to open lower on Fed fears; Tyson Foods slides
RE
08:48aNewmont Offers US$17 Billion in Shares to Acquire Newcrest Mining
MT
08:34aNewcrest Mining Limited - Non-binding indicative offer from Newmont
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 645 M - -
Net income 2023 756 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 15 021 M 15 021 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,86 $
Average target price 17,70 $
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sherry Duhe Chief Executive Officer
Daniel O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasurer
Peter William Tomsett Independent Chairman
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Craig Antony Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED18.85%13 931
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.61%39 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.82%32 216
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.87%23 922
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.40%19 918
POLYUS0.00%16 048